» 10/02/2017, 16.43
VATICAN
Pope: an "evangelisation of gestures" standing with the "littlest ones"
This is how Francis described what the Little Sisters of Jesus do. In situations that are “difficult from a human point of view, [. . .] they are not primarily concerned with caring, educating, and catechising, but with loving, being with the littlest ones, just as Jesus did, to announce the Gospel with the simple life of work, presence, friendship, unconditional welcome.”
