

» 10/02/2017, 16.43



VATICAN Pope: an "evangelisation of gestures" standing with the "littlest ones"



This is how Francis described what the Little Sisters of Jesus do. In situations that are “difficult from a human point of view, [. . .] they are not primarily concerned with caring, educating, and catechising, but with loving, being with the littlest ones, just as Jesus did, to announce the Gospel with the simple life of work, presence, friendship, unconditional welcome.” Vatican City (AsiaNews) – Pope Francis met today with the participants in the 9th General Chapter of the Little Sisters of Jesus. He said the nuns, who come from 28 countries, express more an “evangelisation of gestures than of words” in situations that are “difficult from a human point of view”. Mentioning their foundress, Little Sister Magdaleine of Jesus, who – following the Blessed Charles de Foucauld – understood how God “was not afraid to be a small, trustful child, in the arms of Mary, out of love for us”, which continues even today, the pontiff noted that today more than a thousand Sisters work around the world 80 after the community’s foundation. “There are situations that are difficult from a human point of view, with the smallest and the poorest. They are not primarily concerned with caring, educating, and catechising - though they do these things well – but with loving, being with the littlest ones, just as Jesus did, to announce the Gospel with the simple life of work, presence, friendship, unconditional welcome. It is important, of vital importance for you to return continually to this original experience of the closeness of God, Who is gentle and humble to us to save us and fill us with His love.” “Do not be afraid to go ahead, bringing the little Child Jesus into your hearts, in all the places where there are the smallest of our world. Stay free from bonds with works and things, free to love those you encounter wherever the Spirit leads you. Free to fly, free to dream. The difficulties of the present time make you share the sorrows of so many brothers: you too, with them, sometimes find yourself forced to close or abandon your homes to flee elsewhere; you too know the trials of age, solitude and suffering; you too experience the hardness of the journey when you must remain faithful while crossing the desert. But in all this, the love you bear in your hearts makes you free women attached to the essentials.” The pope stressed the quality of brotherhood in the communities. Only if brotherhood is experienced within the community can hearts open to fraternity. “Your Foundress invited you to become ‘Arabs among the Arabs, nomads among nomads, workers among workers and, above all, human beings among humans’.” Thus, “the Institute has spread to many countries and you have met many of these little ones, of all races, languages and religions. “Your hearts have no barriers. Of course, you cannot change the world by yourselves, but you can illuminate it by bringing the joy of the Gospel to the neighbourhoods, the streets, mixing with the crowds, always close to the smallest.” e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Pope: an "evangelisation of gestures" standing with the "littlest ones" Middle East South Asia Central Asia North Asia South East Asia East Asia South West Asia Afghanistan Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Bhutan Brunei Myanmar Cambodia China East Timor Georgia India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel Japan Kazakhstan North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Macau Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Oman Pakistan Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Sri Lanka Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Vietnam Yemen Palestine Hong Kong Jordan Europe Nord America Sud America Africa

This is how Francis described what the Little Sisters of Jesus do. In situations that are “difficult from a human point of view, [. . .] they are not primarily concerned with caring, educating, and catechising, but with loving, being with the littlest ones, just as Jesus did, to announce the Gospel with the simple life of work, presence, friendship, unconditional welcome.”



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

02/04/2013 SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka, at Easter a "second chance" for Catholic prisoners

At Welikada prison, about 100 detainees are Christian. With the Sisters of the Holy Family they prepared the Way of the Cross and Easter mass. "In prison - explain some women - God gives us the opportunity to reflect on our past life."



13/10/2013 VATICAN

Pope renews act consecration to Our Lady of Fatima

The three "realities" seen "by looking to Mary ." "God surprises us, God asks us to be faithful, God is our strength." "Do I really let God into my life ? How do I respond to him ?" , “Am I a Christian by fits and starts, or am I a Christian full-time," in front of a "culture of provisional, of the relative" and, finally , do I know how to give " thanks , praise for what the Lord does" because" everything is His gift , He is our strength . "



19/06/2007 PALESTINE

Gaza priest slams barbaric attack against Sisters of the Rosary

Fr Manuel Musallam tells AsiaNews about the destruction of the sisters’ convent and chapel by unknown thugs during the war between Hamas and Fatah. Christians and Muslims express their solidarity. “Please, pray for us!” he says. “We have had it with war, murderers and occupation, with the humiliation of the people!”



01/02/2009 VATICAN

Pope: euthanasia is a false solution to the drama of suffering

Benedict XVI stresses the value of the Day for Life, on the topic "the power of life in suffering." Thanks to Jesus, who suffered for the sake of love, human suffering has meaning. The appointment tomorrow for the Day of Consecrated Life, on which the pontiff will meet with consecrated men and women in Rome. Prayer for "many new vocations."



06/02/2007 PHILIPPINES

Filipino bishops to back pro-life candidates in upcoming elections

A “Covenant for Life” is signed. It calls on candidates in the May 14 elections to give priority to life and family and offers them support.







