02 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/02/2017, 16.43

    VATICAN

    Pope: an "evangelisation of gestures" standing with the "littlest ones"



    This is how Francis described what the Little Sisters of Jesus do. In situations that are “difficult from a human point of view, [. . .] they are not primarily concerned with caring, educating, and catechising, but with loving, being with the littlest ones, just as Jesus did, to announce the Gospel with the simple life of work, presence, friendship, unconditional welcome.”

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) – Pope Francis met today with the participants in the 9th General Chapter of the Little Sisters of Jesus. He said the nuns, who come from 28 countries, express more an “evangelisation of gestures than of words” in situations that are “difficult from a human point of view”.

    Mentioning their foundress, Little Sister Magdaleine of Jesus, who – following the Blessed Charles de Foucauld – understood how God “was not afraid to be a small, trustful child, in the arms of Mary, out of love for us”, which continues even today, the pontiff noted that today more than a thousand Sisters work around the world 80 after the community’s foundation.

    “There are situations that are difficult from a human point of view, with the smallest and the poorest. They are not primarily concerned with caring, educating, and catechising  - though they do these things well – but with loving, being with the littlest ones, just as Jesus did, to announce the Gospel with the simple life of work, presence, friendship, unconditional welcome. It is important, of vital importance for you to return continually to this original experience of the closeness of God, Who is gentle and humble to us to save us and fill us with His love.”

    “Do not be afraid to go ahead, bringing the little Child Jesus into your hearts, in all the places where there are the smallest of our world. Stay free from bonds with works and things, free to love those you encounter wherever the Spirit leads you. Free to fly, free to dream. The difficulties of the present time make you share the sorrows of so many brothers: you too, with them, sometimes find yourself forced to close or abandon your homes to flee elsewhere; you too know the trials of age, solitude and suffering; you too experience the hardness of the journey when you must remain faithful while crossing the desert. But in all this, the love you bear in your hearts makes you free women attached to the essentials.”

    The pope stressed the quality of brotherhood in the communities. Only if brotherhood is experienced within the community can hearts open to fraternity. “Your Foundress invited you to become ‘Arabs among the Arabs, nomads among nomads, workers among workers and, above all, human beings among humans’.” Thus, “the Institute has spread to many countries and you have met many of these little ones, of all races, languages and religions.

    “Your hearts have no barriers. Of course, you cannot change the world by yourselves, but you can illuminate it by bringing the joy of the Gospel to the neighbourhoods, the streets, mixing with the crowds, always close to the smallest.”
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vatican
    pope francis
    little sisters of jesus
    community life











    See also

    02/04/2013 SRI LANKA
    Sri Lanka, at Easter a "second chance" for Catholic prisoners
    At Welikada prison, about 100 detainees are Christian. With the Sisters of the Holy Family they prepared the Way of the Cross and Easter mass. "In prison - explain some women - God gives us the opportunity to reflect on our past life."

    13/10/2013 VATICAN
    Pope renews act consecration to Our Lady of Fatima
    The three "realities" seen "by looking to Mary ." "God surprises us, God asks us to be faithful, God is our strength." "Do I really let God into my life ? How do I respond to him ?" , “Am I a Christian by fits and starts, or am I a Christian full-time," in front of a "culture of provisional, of the relative" and, finally , do I know how to give " thanks , praise for what the Lord does" because" everything is His gift , He is our strength . "

    19/06/2007 PALESTINE
    Gaza priest slams barbaric attack against Sisters of the Rosary
    Fr Manuel Musallam tells AsiaNews about the destruction of the sisters’ convent and chapel by unknown thugs during the war between Hamas and Fatah. Christians and Muslims express their solidarity. “Please, pray for us!” he says. “We have had it with war, murderers and occupation, with the humiliation of the people!”

    01/02/2009 VATICAN
    Pope: euthanasia is a false solution to the drama of suffering
    Benedict XVI stresses the value of the Day for Life, on the topic "the power of life in suffering." Thanks to Jesus, who suffered for the sake of love, human suffering has meaning. The appointment tomorrow for the Day of Consecrated Life, on which the pontiff will meet with consecrated men and women in Rome. Prayer for "many new vocations."

    06/02/2007 PHILIPPINES
    Filipino bishops to back pro-life candidates in upcoming elections
    A “Covenant for Life” is signed. It calls on candidates in the May 14 elections to give priority to life and family and offers them support.
    Editor's choices
    SYRIA
    Catechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence



    Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.


    CHINA
    What is Xi Jinping thought?

    Willy Wo-Lap Lam

    At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.