» 11/10/2017, 14.25
VATICAN
Pope: an 'effective and inclusive' progress for a world without atomic weapons
Francis, receiving participants in the Symposium on Perspectives for a world free of nuclear weapons, and for an integral disarmament, spoke of a scenario characterized by "an unstable climate of conflict" and a "non-stop" arms race. "Weapons of mass destruction, particularly nuclear weapons, create nothing but a false sense of security. They cannot constitute the basis for peaceful coexistence between members of the human family, which must rather be inspired by an ethics of solidarity."
