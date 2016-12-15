22 December 2016
    12/20/2016, 15.39

    VATICAN – GERMANY – RUSSIA

    Pope: condolences for the attacks in Germany and Turkey



    In separate telegrams to Putin and the Archbishop of Berlin, the pope expressed his condolences for the victims. "Pope Francis joins with all men of goodwill who are committed to ensuring that the murderous folly of terrorism no longer finds a place in our world.

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) – Pope Francis has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the attack in Germany and that against the Russian ambassador to Turkey.  In two separate telegrams, the Holy Father renewed his condemnation of the “murderous folly of terrorism”.

    Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin sent a telegram on behalf of the Holy Father to the Archbishop of Berlin, Heiner Koch. The message reads: “With deep sorrow the Holy Father learned of the terrible act of violence that occurred in Berlin, which caused a considerable number of casualties, and the death of many people. His Holiness expresses his participation in the mourning of the relatives, conveying his compassion and assuring them of his closeness in their suffering. In prayer he entrusts the departed to God’s mercy and implores the healing of the wounded. The Holy Father also thanks the rescue and security services for their committed efforts. Pope Francis joins with all men of goodwill who are committed to ensuring that the murderous folly of terrorism no longer finds a place in our world. In this regard, His Holiness implores of God the merciful Father His consolation, protection and comforting blessing”.

    Again on behalf of the Holy Father, Cardinal Parolin also sent condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the violent attack in Ankara, which resulted in the death of Ambassador Andrei Karlov.  His Holiness sends condolences to all who mourn his loss, and in a special way to the members of Ambassador Karlov’s family.  In commending his soul to Almighty God, Pope Francis assures you and all the people of the Russian Federation of his prayers and spiritual solidarity at this time.”
