» 01/13/2017, 13.17
VATICAN
Pope: following Jesus "is not easy, but it's nice! It is always a risk". And to do that you have to get moving
"To follow Jesus, because we need something or follow Jesus because we are in danger and that means following Jesus in faith: this is the faith. Trust in Jesus, trust Jesus. "
See also
24/03/2016 11:59:00 VATICAN
Pope: Priests should show "excess" in encounter and forgiveness
Celebrating the Chrism Mass Francis invites us to bring the "Lord’s Mercy everywhere". It is the task of every Christian and, priests must embody it so it touches everyone personally, in particular the "discarded and the oppressed". "We are oppressed, not by threats and pressures, like so many poor people, but by the allure of a thousand commercial advertisements which we cannot shrug off to walk ahead".
28/09/2016 14:08:00 VATICAN
Pope: "The Church is for everyone, especially for the bad"
"God’s salvation can reach any man in any condition, even the most negative and painful. God's salvation is for everyone: for all! Without exception. And it is offered to all. This is why the Jubilee is a time of grace and mercy for all, good and bad. " "Jesus saved us staying on the Cross. And we all know it is not easy to stay on the cross on our little crosses of every day. "
29/04/2016 12:33:00 VATICAN
Pope: A Christian does not say one thing and do another: He walks in the light, "because God is Light."
"The lie we know where it comes from: in the Bible, Jesus calls the devil 'father of lies', the liar". "Sin is ugly! But if you have sinned, He is watching and waiting for you to forgive you! '. Always! Because He - God - is greater than our sins".
06/11/2016 14:41:00 VATICAN
Pope calls for an act of clemency for prisoners in the Holy Year of Mercy
Pope Francis makes an appeal to civil authorities around the world to improve prison conditions, and engage in reflection so that the "criminal justice is not only punitive,” but is geared towards reintegrating offenders into society. Without a reference to “heaven and eternal life, Christianity would be reduced to ethics, a philosophy of life.” The 38 martyrs killed by Albania’s atheistic communist regime were beatified yesterday. As the Paris climate agreement comes into effect we should “place the economy at the service of people and build peace and justice.”
15/01/2015 SRI LANKA - VATICAN
Sri Lanka Christians ask Pope Francis to come back soon
The pontiff's visit triggered many emotions. The organisation left something to be desired because not everyone was able to take part in all the events. To mark the occasion, the government pardoned 692 prisoners.
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
