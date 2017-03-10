|
VATICAN
Pope: have the courage to follow "patient" Jesus, who went alone to the Cross
Jesus is "firm and obedient" to the will of the Father, but before this decision, before the path to Jerusalem and the Cross, the disciples do not follow their Master. Speak with Jesus, asking him: "How often do I try to do many things and do I not look at you, at what you have done for me? You have come with patience - the patient man, patient God - with patience you tolerate my sins, my failures”.
