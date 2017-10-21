|
Geographic areas
|
» 10/28/2017, 13.46
VATICAN
Pope: humanitarian law and conscience to alleviate the atrocities of wars
The protection of victims of conflicts in the face of "testimonies of atrocious crimes, real offenses against people and their dignity, committed in contempt of every elementary consideration of humanity". "A conversion of hearts is needed, an opening to God and neighbor, which drives people to overcome indifference and to live in solidarity, as a moral virtue and social attitude, from which a commitment can be made to suffering humanity".
See also
29/05/2017 12:06:00 CHINA-VATICAN
The 10th anniversary of the Letter from Benedict XVI to the Church in China. The weakness of some bishops
The Letter expresses "the love of the Holy Father for our Church". The "tragedy" for the Church in China: bishops who become "state officials", "do not listen to the Letter" and are afraid of "giving their life to the flock". But there are "bishops and priests [who] safeguard the true faith of the Catholic Church." Profound thanks to the universal Church.
31/05/2017 14:42:00 CHINA-VATICAN
Priest from Official Church: No to a political compromise between China and the Vatican
The need for greater clarity from the Holy See; the bitterness of division between official and underground communities: "Are we not all serving Christ’s cause?" The story of the difficulties a Chinese priest faces in his daily life.
01/06/2017 11:02:00 CHINA-VATICAN
Chinese Priest: The joys and sorrows of my mission, stifled by politics
The daily life of a priest of North China, from the official Church, in a society dominated by atheism and superstitions. State pressures to break bonds with the Pope. Safeguarding the Catholic faith in negotiations between China and the Vatican. A testimony from the AsiaNews Symposium.
26/05/2016 13:41:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Evangelize China for the good of society, demanding an end to persecution
Official and underground Christians have celebrated the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China, wanted by Benedict XVI. In a China marked by individualism and corruption, academics and scholars advise greater freedom for the economy and religious freedom for communities. Religions, viewed with suspicion by the leadership, are actually one of the few glues for a supportive and creative society. The strange silence of some commentators on persecution. The priority is formation of the clergy, the religious, the faithful. Now is the opportune time for the evangelization of China.
17/11/2016 12:40:00 VATICAN
Pope: recognize the moment in which the Lord "passes" and visit us
Jesus weeps because he remembers the story of "his people." On the one hand this "crazy love of God for His people" and the other "the selfish response of the people, discouraged, adulterous, idolatrous".
|
Editor's choices
VATICANPapal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world
Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,
CHINA - VATICANWang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
Li Yuan
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
TOP10
24/10/2017 RUSSIA
100 years after the October Revolution, the martyrdom of the Catholic Church in the USSR
Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz*
23/10/2017 INDIA
Kashmir: the bell of Srinagar church to toll again after 50 years
Nirmala Carvalho
27/10/2017 JAPAN-VATICAN
Bishop Kikuchi: I want to bring unity and mission to Tokyo’s mix of different cultures
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
25/10/2017 PAKISTAN
24/10/2017 PHILIPPINES
22/10/2017 VATICAN
21/10/2017 INDONESIA
22/10/2017 VATICAN
24/10/2017 IRAQ - IRAN - USA
23/10/2017 RUSSIA
Moscow, the proposal of the orthodox state marriage
Vladimir Rozanskij
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®