» 09/22/2017, 15.02
VATICAN
Pope: in Europe "signs of rejection" of migrants also among Catholics
Francis warning to the European national directors of pastoral care for migrants. "From a missiological point of view, contemporary migratory flows constitute a new missionary frontier, a privileged opportunity to announce Jesus."
08/04/2016 15:55:00 VATICAN
Accompanying, discerning and integrating in Pope Francis’ proposal for "irregular" marriages
The eighth chapter of ‘Amoris Laetitia’ is dedicated to family situations that do not fit Church doctrine. The way forward is not one of casuistry but one of discernment on a case by case basis. Access to the sacraments is mentioned only in a footnote, but doors are open for different ecclesial services. Pastors are invited to listen "with a sincere desire to understand” people’s plight.
28/02/2017 19:12:00 VATICAN
Pope: each country should accept all the migrants it can accommodate
In an interview, Francis stressed the need to integrate and not ghettoise those fleeing war or famine. The latter have a right to emigrate. A homeless Polish man attended seminary with John Paul II.
25/12/2016 12:43:00 VATICAN
Pope: in the night of Christmas, let us think about the children who even on this day suffer from war and hunger
Today, as in Jesus’s times, “If we want to celebrate Christmas authentically, we need to contemplate this sign: the fragile simplicity of a small newborn, the meekness of where he lies, the tender affection of the swaddling clothes. God is there.”
13/10/2016 12:42:00 VATICAN
Pope: Reception, protection and integration for migrant children
Francis message for the next World Day of Migrants is titled "Child migrants, vulnerable and voiceless". The phenomenon of migration "is not divorced from the history of salvation, in fact, is part of it." Children "who in a threefold way are defenceless: they are children, they are foreigners, and they have no means to protect themselves.".
28/02/2016 14:13:00 VATICAN
Pope: "hope" for a truce in Syria
During the Angelus, Francis called for negotiations to share evenly the burden front-line nations must bear in helping migrants. "God does not allow tragedies in order to punish faults", he does not “penalise” for some grave offence and the victims of some tragedies are not worse than others.
JAPAN - VATICANArchbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".
VATICAN - JAPANPope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends
During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.
18/09/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
21/09/2017 VATICAN
15/09/2017 PAKISTAN " MYANMAR
Lahore Catholic NGO to help Rohingya in trouble
Kamran Chaudhry
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
15/09/2017 MYANMAR
16/09/2017 SYRIA
17/09/2017 VATICAN
18/09/2017 VATICAN - JAPAN
16/09/2017 INDIA
16/09/2017 PAKISTAN
