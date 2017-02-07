|
VATICAN
Pope: jealousy and envy can destroy the bond of brotherhood, even among priests and bishops
"This process must be nipped in the bud, at the very first sign of bitterness, stop. The bitterness is not Christian. Sorrow yes, bitterness no. Resentment is not Christian. Sorrow yes, bitterness no ".
