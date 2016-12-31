06 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/06/2017, 15.19

    VATICAN

    Pope: like the Magi, "Those who seek light, must go out and search” and “place their own life on the line”



    Some 60,000 people gather in St Peter's Square for the Angelus prayer. Francis has some volunteers, including some who are poor and homeless, hand out a booklet titled ‘Icons of Mercy’ to those present.

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) – Pope Francis said on the day of the Epiphany of the Lord, which is “the manifestation of Jesus that shines like a light upon all the nations”, that the Magi are a model for “those who seek the light", for those who “go out and search” who “do not remain inward-looking, focused on what happens around them”. Instead, “they place their own life on the line”.

    The pontiff also had copies of a booklet titled Icons of Mercy handed out to some 60,000 people gathered in St Peter's Square for the Angelus prayer, by volunteers, including some who are poor and homeless.

    “Today we celebrate today the Epiphany of the Lord,” the Holy Father said before the Marian prayer, which “is the manifestation of Jesus that shines like a light upon all the nations. The symbol of the light that shines in the world and wants to brighten the life of everyone is the star that guided the Magi to Bethlehem. 'We saw his star at its rising’ (Mt 2,2), they said, and they chose to follow it; they chose to be guided by the star of Jesus.

    “In our life, there are several stars, lights that twinkle and guide u. It is up to us to choose which ones to follow. There are flashing lights that come and go, like the small pleasures of life. Although they may be good, they are not enough because they do not last and do not bring the peace we seek. Then there are the dazzling lights of the limelight, money and success that promise everything right away. They are seductive, but with their strength they blind and lead us from dreams of glory to the thickest darkness. By contrast, the Magi invite us to follow a stable and friendly light, which never wanes because it is not of this world but comes from heaven and shines in the heart."

    “This true light is the light of the Lord, or rather, it is the Lord. He is our light – a light that does not dazzle, but accompanies and gives a unique joy. This light is for everyone and calls on everyone. We can thus feel that today’s call from the prophet Isaiah – ‘Arise! Shine’ (Is 60:1) – is for us.

    “We can welcome this call at the start of each day: Arise, shine, follow today, among the many shooting stars in the world, the bright star of Jesus! By following it, we shall have joy, as did the Magi, who 'were overjoyed at seeing the star’ (Mt 2:10) because where there is God there is joy. Those who have encountered Jesus experienced the miracle of light that pierces the darkness and know this light that illuminates and brightens.

    “I respectfully would like to call on everyone not to be afraid of this light and open up to the Lord. Especially, I would like to say to those who have lost the strength to seek, to those who, dominated by the darkness of life, no longer long: ‘Take courage, the light of Jesus can overcome the darkest gloom’. Get up! Take courage!"

    “How can we find this divine light? Let us follow the Magi’s example, whom the Gospel always describes as on the move. Those who seek light, must go out and search. They do not remain inward-looking, focused on what happens around them; they place their life on the line. The Christian life is a continuous journey, made up of hope and search. [It is] a path that, like that of the Magi, also continues when the star momentarily disappears from view. In this journey, there are also some pitfalls that should be avoided: superficial and mundane chatter that slow the pace, the paralysing whims of selfishness, the hollowness of pessimism that traps hope.

    “These obstacles halted the scribes, of whom the Gospel speaks today. They knew where the light was, but did not budge. [. . .] The Magi did. They found the Child, and ‘prostrated themselves and did him homage.’ (Mt 2: 11). They did not simply look at him, they did not simply say a suitable prayer”. Instead, “they worshiped him. They entered into a personal communion of love with Jesus. They presented him with gold, frankincense and myrrh, that is their most valuable goods. We learn from the Magi not to devote to Jesus only spare time and the occasional thought; otherwise we would not have his light. Like the Magi, let us set out, covering ourselves in the light by following the star of Jesus. Let us worship the Lord with the whole of ourselves."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vatican
    epiphany
    angelus
    pope francis
    magi
    light











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.