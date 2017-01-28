» 02/03/2017, 15.13



Pope: may the nonviolence become the characteristic style of politics

In a message addressed to the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates Francis writes that "when the victims of violence are able to resist the temptation of revenge, they become the most credible promoters of nonviolence and peace-building".





Vatican City (AsiaNews) - May nonviolence become the characteristic style of politics, writes Pope Francis in a message addressed to the 16th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates being held in Bogotá, on the theme "Peace and reconciliation."



In the document signed by Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, Francis writes: "The efforts in Colombia to build bridges of peace and reconciliation can inspire all communities to overcome the animosities and divisions".



"When victims of violence are able to resist the temptation of revenge - the message continues – they become the most credible promoters of nonviolence and peace-building".



The Pope, reads the document encourages efforts "to promote understanding and dialogue between people." Francis prays, finally, that "non-violence can become the characteristic style of our decisions, our relationships, our actions, politics in all its forms."



In the picture: the intervention of Leymah Gbowee (Nobel 2011)

