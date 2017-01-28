|
VATICAN
Pope: may the nonviolence become the characteristic style of politics
In a message addressed to the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates Francis writes that "when the victims of violence are able to resist the temptation of revenge, they become the most credible promoters of nonviolence and peace-building".
See also
01/01/2017 11:52:00 VATICAN
Pope: Celebrating the Holy Mother of God reminds us that we have a Mother; we are not orphans
Mass of the Solemnity of Mary Mother of God and the World Day of Peace, Pope Francis indicates the "motherhood of Mary," as an antidote to the "spiritual orphan hood" that destroys our sense of belonging to a family, to a people. "Mothers are the strongest antidote to our individualistic and selfish tendencies, against our closures and apathy". "That look that frees us from orphan hood ... reminds us that we are brothers, that I belong to you, you belong to me, that we are of the same flesh."
12/12/2016 12:25:00 VATICAN - PEACE
Pope's Message for Peace 2017: Nonviolence, a style of politics for peace
In the Message for the 50th World Day of Peace, Pope Francis says that nonviolence is the most reasonable choice; violence is illusory. The Gospel of loving our enemy is "the magna carta of Christian nonviolence." The testimony of Mother Teresa, Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Pope John Paul II. "No religion is terrorist." "The policies of nonviolence must begin within the walls of the house and then spread to the whole human family." The eight beatitudes, a nonviolence manual for political and religious leaders, business owners, executives and media. The new dicastery for Integral Human Development open to collaboration with all.
01/01/2006 VATICAN WORLD PEACE DAY 2006
Pope tells UN and governments that the world needs to switch on its courage to build peace
Benedict XVI reiterates the link between peace, truth and faith in God on Wolrd Peace Day. Peace is a permanent mission for Christians.
12/12/2016 16:27:00 VATICAN - PEACE
The small steps of nonviolence against the great designs of war
In his message for the World Day of Peace 2017, Pope Francis counters armed violence, finance and fundamentalism with education in the family and becoming witnesses and peacemakers. World leaders invited to take on the Beatitudes as a "manual" for their policies. In a world plagued by “a piecemeal war", we must foster collaboration with all religions and people of good will. No more "just wars" and "humanitarian military intervention." An appeal to Islam (and religions): violence is not of God.
11/12/2008 VATICAN – PEACE 2009
Global solidarity to fight poverty and build peace, says Pope
In his message for World Day of Peace, Benedict XVI looks at the “moral implications” of poverty and the false correlation between poverty and birthrate. Military spending takes resources from help to development. A global financial system that is limited to the short and very short term is dangerous for everyone. For the rich it is “foolish to build a luxury home in the midst of desert or decay.” Click on link at the end for full text.
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
