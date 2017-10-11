17 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/17/2017, 14.01

    VATICAN

    Pope: not listening to the Word of God is "foolish" and leads to corruption



    The doctors of the Law are only concerned with the external appearance of things, foolish those who follow "idols," like consumerism, foolish those Christians who have become "ideologues of Christianity." "The fool does not listen, he thinks he is listening, but he does not listen. And for this reason the Word of God cannot enter into the heart, and there is no place for love. "

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) – To refuse to listen to the Word of God, transform it into according to the trends or ideology of the time, to replace it with lies is "foolishness" and leads to corruption said Pope Francis at Mass this morning at Casa Santa Marta. The Holy Father reflected on the “foolishness” of those, who are unable to hear the Word of God, preferring appearances, idols, or ideologies – like the people of Jerusalem, whose faithlessness caused Our Lord to weep nostalgic tears.

    Francis’ reflection took  the word “fools”, which appears twice in the Readings, as his starting point: Jesus says it to the Pharisees (Lk 11: 37-41), while St. Paul refers to the Pagans (Rm 1: 16-25). St. Paul had also deployed the term to refer to the Christians of Galatia, whom he called “fools” because they let themselves be duped by “new ideas”. This word, “more than a condemnation,” explained Pope Francis, “is a signal,” for it shows the way of foolishness leading to corruption. “These three groups of fools are corrupt,” Pope Francis said.

    Jesus told the Doctors of the Law that they resembled whitewashed sepulchres: they became corrupt because they worried only about the “outside of things” being beautiful, but not what is inside, where corruption exists. They were, therefore, “corrupted by vanity, by appearance, by external beauty, by outward justice.” The Pagans, on the other hand, have the corruption of idolatry: they became corrupt because they exchanged the glory of God – which they could have known through reason – for idols.

    There are also idolatries today, such as consumerism – the Pope noted – or such as practiced by those, who look for a comfortable god. Finally, those Christians who sell themselves to ideologies, and have ceased to be Christians, often having rather become, “ideologues of Christianity.” All three of these groups, because of their foolishness, “end up in corruption.” Francis then explains what this foolishness consists of: “Folly is a form of ‘not listening’, one might literally say a nescio, ‘I do not know’, I do not listen. The inability to hearken to the Word: when the Word does not enter, I do not let it in because I do not listen. The fool does not listen. He believes he is listening, but he does not listen. He does his own thing, always – and for this reason the Word of God cannot enter into his heart, and there is no place for love. And if it enters, it enters distilled, transformed by my own conception of reality. The fools do not know how to listen, and this deafness leads to this corruption. The Word of God does not enter, there is no place for love and in the end there is no place for freedom.”

    Thus, they become slaves, because they exchange “the truth of God with lies,” and worship creatures instead of the Creator: “They are not free and do not listen: this deafness leaves room neither for love, nor for freedom; it always leads us to slavery. Do I listen to the Word of God? Do I let it in? This Word, of which we have heard in the singing of the Alleluia – the Word of God is alive, effective, revealing the feelings and thoughts of the heart. It cuts, it gets inside. Do I let this Word in, or am I deaf to it? Do I transform it into appearance, transform it into idolatry, into idolatrous habits, or into ideology? Thus, it does not enter: this is the folly of Christians.”

    Pope Francis concludes with an exhortation: to look at the “icons of today's fools,” adding, “there are foolish Christians and even foolish shepherds,” in this day. “Saint Augustine,” he recalled, “takes the stick to them, with gusto,” because “the folly of the shepherds hurts the flock.” “Let us look at the icon of foolish Christians,” urged Pope Francis, “and beside this folly let us look on the Lord who is always at the door,” he knocks and waits. His concluding invitation is therefore that we should consider the Lord’s nostalgia for us: “of the love He had for us first”:

    “And if we fall into this stupidity, we move away from Him and He feels this nostalgia – nostalgia  for us – and Jesus wept with this longing cry, weeping over Jerusalem: it was nostalgia for a people He had chosen, a people He loved, but who had gone away for foolishness, who preferred appearances, idols, or ideologies.”
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Vatican
    Pope Francis
    foolishness
    corruption
    ideology
    pastoral law











    See also

    01/06/2017 14:42:00 VATICAN
    Pope: The "dimensions" of being Christian are proclaiming Jesus, resisting persecution, praying

    St. Paul's life shows the three attitudes that every Christian should share. The Apostle "had to fight so much". The first dimension of his life "is proclamation, apostolic zeal: to carry forward Jesus Christ," "the second is to suffer persecutions, struggles". Finally, the third is the prayer. "Paul had this intimacy with the Lord."



    29/05/2017 15:01:00 VATICAN
    Pope: We must learn to listen to what the Holy Spirit says to us, to our community, to the Church

    A person who does not "disturb" the Spirit "is a person who has a cold faith, an ideological faith. His faith is an ideology, that’s it. " "Why do I ask for the grace to distinguish the lesser good? Because the good from evil is immediately distinguished. But there is the hidden evil that is the lesser good, but it has hidden evil. "



    19/04/2013 VATICAN
    Pope: every ideological interpretation of the Gospel is a falsification
    During his homily for morning Mass Francis says that the words of Jesus "pass through our mind and go straight to the heart. Because Jesus seeks our conversion", but there are those who "only want to implement what they understand with their minds of the Gospel". "They are the great ideologues." But "when ideology enters into our understanding of the Gospel, confusion ensues."

    13/01/2017 15:53:00 VATICAN
    Pope: Church must listen to "the sensitivity of the faith; even the doubts and criticism" of young people

    Francis writes a Letter to present the preparatory document of the 2018 Synod, on "Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment". Online questionnaire for young people announced.



    16/06/2016 23:19:00 VATICAN
    Pope: pastoral outreach should “accommodate, accompany, discern and integrate” families

    Francis opened the Ecclesial Conference of the Diocese of Rome, dedicated to Amoris laetitia. He called for “Reflecting on the lives of our families, as they are” rather than ideologising, avoiding a “separatist logic”, and giving seniors some room.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.