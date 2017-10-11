|
|
» 10/17/2017, 14.01
VATICAN
Pope: not listening to the Word of God is "foolish" and leads to corruption
The doctors of the Law are only concerned with the external appearance of things, foolish those who follow "idols," like consumerism, foolish those Christians who have become "ideologues of Christianity." "The fool does not listen, he thinks he is listening, but he does not listen. And for this reason the Word of God cannot enter into the heart, and there is no place for love. "
See also
01/06/2017 14:42:00 VATICAN
Pope: The "dimensions" of being Christian are proclaiming Jesus, resisting persecution, praying
St. Paul's life shows the three attitudes that every Christian should share. The Apostle "had to fight so much". The first dimension of his life "is proclamation, apostolic zeal: to carry forward Jesus Christ," "the second is to suffer persecutions, struggles". Finally, the third is the prayer. "Paul had this intimacy with the Lord."
29/05/2017 15:01:00 VATICAN
Pope: We must learn to listen to what the Holy Spirit says to us, to our community, to the Church
A person who does not "disturb" the Spirit "is a person who has a cold faith, an ideological faith. His faith is an ideology, that’s it. " "Why do I ask for the grace to distinguish the lesser good? Because the good from evil is immediately distinguished. But there is the hidden evil that is the lesser good, but it has hidden evil. "
19/04/2013 VATICAN
Pope: every ideological interpretation of the Gospel is a falsification
During his homily for morning Mass Francis says that the words of Jesus "pass through our mind and go straight to the heart. Because Jesus seeks our conversion", but there are those who "only want to implement what they understand with their minds of the Gospel". "They are the great ideologues." But "when ideology enters into our understanding of the Gospel, confusion ensues."
13/01/2017 15:53:00 VATICAN
Pope: Church must listen to "the sensitivity of the faith; even the doubts and criticism" of young people
Francis writes a Letter to present the preparatory document of the 2018 Synod, on "Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment". Online questionnaire for young people announced.
16/06/2016 23:19:00 VATICAN
Pope: pastoral outreach should “accommodate, accompany, discern and integrate” families
Francis opened the Ecclesial Conference of the Diocese of Rome, dedicated to Amoris laetitia. He called for “Reflecting on the lives of our families, as they are” rather than ideologising, avoiding a “separatist logic”, and giving seniors some room.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
13/10/2017 EGYPT
11/10/2017 PAKISTAN
Christian boy tortured to death by Punjab police
Shafique Khokhar
10/10/2017 VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
Bernardo Cervellera
11/10/2017 VATICAN
12/10/2017 VATICAN
12/10/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
12/10/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
12/10/2017 EGYPT - LIBYA
13/10/2017 VATICAN - LEBANON
15/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®