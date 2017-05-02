09 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/09/2017, 16.01

    VATICAN

    Pope: receive the Word with docility, know it and be familiar with it



    “The Spirit guides us to do no wrong, but to receive the spirit with docility, to know the Spirit in the Word and to live according to the Spirit. This is the opposite of the resistance for which Stephen scolded the doctors of the law: ‘You always have resisted the Spirit!’”

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) – Pope Francis celebrated Mass this morning in Casa Santa Marta, offered to the nuns of the house itself, who today celebrate their foundress, Saint Louise de Marillac. During the service he noted that the attitude to receive the Word is docility, openness of the heart, and familiarity with it, an attitude shown by those who do not resist the Holy Spirit.

    Today’s readings, from the Acts of the Apostles, note that Stephen’s martyrdom was followed by a great wave of persecution in Jerusalem. Only the apostles remained, whilst lay believers fled to Cyprus, Phoenicia and Antioch, where they proclaimed the Word only to the Jews.

    However, in Antioch, some of them began to proclaim Jesus Christ also to the Greeks, i.e. "to the pagans", because they felt that the Holy Spirit urged them to do so. "They were docile,” the pope said, “Lay people brought the Word after the persecution because they had this docility vis-à-vis the Holy Ghost. "

    In the first chapter of his Letter, James exhorted believers "to receive the Word with docility". People must be open, "not rigid". The first step on the path of docility is therefore to "receive the Word, which opens the heart".

    The second thing to do is to "know the Word", "to know Jesus", who said "’My my sheep listen to my voice, I know them and they follow me’.” They know because they are docile to the Spirit.

    The third step to undertake is "familiarity with the Word. To always bring the Word with us. To read it, to open our hearts to the Lord, open our hearts to the Spirit who makes us understand the Word. And the fruit of this – to receive the Word, to understand the Word, to take it with us, to have this familiarity with the Word – is a great fruit! A person who does this displays goodness, kindness, joy, peace, self -control and meekness.”

    This is the style that gives docility to the Spirit. “But I have to receive the Spirit which brings me the Word with docility. And this docility, by not resisting the Spirit, brings me this way of living, this way of acting. To receive the Word with docility, to know the Word and call to the Spirit to grant us the grace to understand and then to give space for this seed to sprout and grow into this attitude of goodness, meekness, gentleness, peace, charity and self-control. All this shows a Christian attitude”.

    According to the First Reading, when news arrived in Jerusalem that people from Cyprus and Cyrene had announced the Word to the pagans in Antioch, people were a bit frightened and sent Barnabas there, wondering, the pope said, why the Word was being preached to the uncircumcised, and why "these people we do not know" preached it instead of the apostles.

    "What’s great," said the Pope, is that when Barnabas arrived in Antioch and saw "the grace of God," he rejoiced, urging people "to remain resolute, loyal to the Lord" because he was a man full of the Holy Spirit ".

    “The Spirit guides us to do no wrong, but to receive the spirit with docility, to know the Spirit in the Word and to live according to the Spirit. And this is the opposite of the resistance for which Stephen scolded the doctors of the law: ‘You always have resisted the Spirit!’ Do we resist the spirit? Do we create resistance? Or do we receive him? With docility. These are James’s words. ‘To receive with docility.’ Resistance is the opposite of docility. Let us call for this grace.”

    The Pope ended his homily by noting that in Antioch, “we were given our last name". In Antioch, the disciples were called Christians for the first time.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vatican
    pope francis
    docility
    holy spirit
    pagans
    resistence
    familiarity











    See also

    13/10/2013 VATICAN
    Pope renews act consecration to Our Lady of Fatima
    The three "realities" seen "by looking to Mary ." "God surprises us, God asks us to be faithful, God is our strength." "Do I really let God into my life ? How do I respond to him ?" , “Am I a Christian by fits and starts, or am I a Christian full-time," in front of a "culture of provisional, of the relative" and, finally , do I know how to give " thanks , praise for what the Lord does" because" everything is His gift , He is our strength . "

    05/06/2011 VATICAN-CROATIA
    Church calls on families to be missionaries in secularised society, says Pope
    " Dear families, be courageous! Do not give in to that secularized mentality which proposes living together as a preparation, or even a substitute for marriage! Show by the witness of your lives that it is possible, like Christ, to love without reserve, and do not be afraid to make a commitment to another person!! Dear families, rejoice in fatherhood and motherhood! Openness to life is a sign of openness to the future, confidence in the future, just as respect for the natural moral law frees people, rather than demeaning them!. "



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-CHINA
    May 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.


    ASIA-FRANCE
    Asia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory



    Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.