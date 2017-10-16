|
|
» 10/23/2017, 11.48
VATICAN
Pope: seek wealth in relationship with God, not with money
Francis highlights the vacuity of living for earthly wealth, forgetting that there are "so many calamities, so many injustices" in the world, so many children who suffer and die of hunger. "We only have to think of one case: 200,000 Rohingya children in refugee camps. There are 800,000 people there. 200,000 are children. They have nothing to eat, they are malnourished, without medicines. "
See also
23/05/2016 13:24:00 VATICAN
Pope: one cannot be Christian without "the wonder of joy"
"When in our parishes, in our communities, in our institutions we find people who say they are Christians and want to be Christian but are sad, there is something wrong. And we must help them to find Jesus, to take away that sadness, so they may rejoice in the Gospel, so they may have this joy which is proper to the Gospel".
23/10/2016 13:51:00 VATICAN
Pope: the cruelty of those who kill children in Iraq “makes us weep”
"Our hearts are shocked by the heinous acts of violence that have been committed for far too long against innocent citizens, be they Muslim, Christian or members of other ethnic groups and religions." World Mission Day “is time of courage”.
27/04/2016 10:08:00 RUSSIA - VATICAN
Catholics and Russian Orthodox join forces for the children of Homs
New joint project announced after Syria and Lebanon visit. Msgr. Pezzi recalls the value of the encounter between Francis and Cuba Kirill: "Now we are in front of an effort that is not on paper but concrete steps of solidarity."
25/12/2006 VATICAN
Pope: remember suffering children on night when God became a child
On Christmas night, Benedict XVI explained how the birth of a vulnerable baby in need of help brings God closer to man. The gift of God teaches that a true gift entails giving something of ourselves.
16/02/2010 VATICAN
Paedophilia, a heinous crime and grave sin that offends God and human dignity, Pope says
During his meeting with Irish bishops, who are confronted with a major scandal involving priests, Benedict XVI linked the affair to the “more general crisis if faith” the Church is facing. Prelates reiterate their readiness to work with civil authorities.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
16/10/2017 EGYPT
18/10/2017 VATICAN
16/10/2017 VATICAN " HINDUS
19/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
21/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
17/10/2017 NORTH KOREA - EU
17/10/2017 VATICAN
18/10/2017 VATICAN
20/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®