|
|
» 10/10/2017, 14.24
VATICAN
Pope: the 'rigid' forget that God's justice is manifest in His becoming mercy, becoming forgiveness
"God's omnipotence is seen, manifested above all in His mercy and forgiveness." "It is not easy to understand God's mercy, it is not easy. It takes so much prayer to understand this, because it is a grace. "
See also
09/02/2016 21:27:00 VATICAN
For pope, the Missionaries of Mercy should bear witnesses of how God loves and forgives
“[W]e are called to be the living expression of the Church that, as a mother, welcomes anyone who approaches her,” said the pontiff. “Being a confessor in accordance with Christ’s heart is like covering a sinner’s heart with the blanket of mercy, so that he or she may not feel ashamed anymore and regain the joy of their filial dignity". Sadly, “One can do a lot of harm to a soul if it is not accepted as by a father, as by a mother Church."
25/01/2016 21:16:00 VATICAN
Pope asks “for mercy and forgiveness for the behavior of Catholics towards Christians of other Churches” that did not reflect Gospel values
On the final day of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Francis said that “there can be no Christian unity without mercy and forgiveness.” Christians are making “important steps towards unity” listening “to the Word of God together and seek[ing] to put it into practice”. As they share the mission of proclaiming God’s merciful love as well as walk and work together, they realise that they are "already united in the name of the Lord.”
23/10/2013 VATICAN
Pope: God is a prisoner too, it’s easy to punish the weak while the ‘big fish’ go free
Meeting the Italian prison chaplains, Francis speaks of his phone calls with some detainees in Buenos Aires. "No cell is so isolated it can exclude the Lord , no”. Tell the prisoners " I pray for them: they are in my heart. Pray to the Lord and the Virgin Mary that they can successfully overcome this difficult period of their lives".
11/09/2016 14:00:00 VATICAN
Pope: God has open arms, treats sinners with tenderness and compassion
Before the Angelus, Francis commented the "Chapter of mercy", the 15th in Luke's Gospel, which presents us with parables with which Christ responds to the whispers of the scribes and the Pharisees: the lost sheep, the coin, and the prodigal son. There is no sin in which we have fallen, the pope said, " from which, by the grace of God, we cannot rise again; there is no individual beyond redemption because God never ceases to want our good, even when we sin!” After the Marian prayer, he dedicates a prayer for Gabon and speaks about the beatification of Ladislaus Bukowinski, in Kazakhstan.
21/09/2016 12:15:00 VATICAN
Pope: "If God has forgiven me why do I do not forgive others? Am I greater than God? "
At the General Audience Francis says that "merciful love is the only way forward", "we must be more merciful, we must not speak ill of others, or tease others with criticism, with envy with jealousies, forgive, be merciful, live our life in love and give".
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
04/10/2017 INDIA
04/10/2017 INDIA
06/10/2017 RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA
05/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
06/10/2017 VATICAN
05/10/2017 VATICAN
07/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®