|
|
» 01/18/2017, 13.46
VATICAN
Pope: the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity "makes us think about Christ’s love that urges reconciliation"
Francis recalls that the week begins today, he says that "Communion, Reconciliation and Unity are possible. As Christians, we have a responsibility to give this message and we have to bear witness with our lives". "Prayer carries hope and when things are dark more prayer, so there will be even more hope."
See also
20/01/2016 18:57:00 VATICAN
Pope: All Christians have a common mission, to pass on to others the mercy they received
In today’s General audience, Francis spoke about the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The common baptism of Catholics, Orthodox and Protestants is an eloquent sign of a source of faith recognised by all. “We are invited to rediscover this, and do so together, going beyond our divisions."
25/01/2013 VATICAN
Pope: Christian unity, a privileged way to announce the faith
At the end of the Week of Prayer, Benedict XVI said that doctrinal issues that still divide Christians "should not be overlooked or minimised. Instead, they must be faced with courage in a spirit of brotherhood and mutual respect." He also went on to say that Indian Christians are "at times called to bear witness to their faith in difficult conditions."
25/01/2007 VATICAN
Christians are “too silent” in bearing witness to the world, says Pope
At the close of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Benedict XVI urges Christians to ask themselves if they “have become too silent”. Unit requires prayer and dialogue, but also bearing witness.
23/01/2005 VATICAN
The Pope calls for prayer and personal commitment to Christian Unity
22/01/2012 VATICAN
Pope: Christian unity comes from God, but requires our daily commitment
Pope invites large turn-out for Vespers of January 25 in the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls for the conclusion of the Week for Christian unity. Best wishes to the peoples of the Far East for the Lunar New Year.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
16/01/2017 EGYPT
13/01/2017 INDONESIA
11/01/2017 INDONESIA
12/01/2017 INDONESIA
12/01/2017 PAKISTAN
14/01/2017 SRI LANKA
11/01/2017 KAZAKHSTAN " SYRIA
16/01/2017 PAKISTAN
13/01/2017 BANGLADESH
14/01/2017 KAZAKHSTAN " RUSSIA " UNITED STATES
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®