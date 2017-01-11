Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Pope Francis has invited everyone to pray "that all Christians will return to be one family" in his greetings addressed in almost every language to the groups present at the general audience. Francis wanted to remember today's start of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which, he said in Italian, "this year makes us reflect on the love of Christ that urges reconciliation."



The motto of the week, he commented to the Poles, "is a challenge for us: The love of Christ impels us toward reconciliation. We pray to the Lord - he added - that in every Christian Community, aware of their history, theology and law be ever more open to reconciliation. May a spirit of goodwill and understanding pervade, as well as the desire to work together. "



Among the German groups present was an European ecumenical delegation. In greeting them, Francis said that their stop in Rome is an important ecumenical sign, expressing communion reached through the path of dialogue over the past decades. “The Gospel of Christ is at the center of our lives and unites people who speak different languages, live in different countries and live the faith in different communities. I am moved to remember - he continued - the ecumenical prayer in Lund, Sweden, on 31 October. In the spirit of the joint commemoration of the Reformation, we must look more at what unites us than that which divides us, and we must continue our journey together to deepen our communion and give it an increasingly visible form. In Europe, this common faith in Christ is like a green thread of hope: we belong to each other. Communion, reconciliation and unity are possible. As Christians, we have a responsibility to give this message and we have to bear witness to it with our lives. God bless this desire for union and guard all the people walking on the path to unity ".



The call to pray for unity was repeated by the Pope even in greetings in other languages. In Portuguese, in particular he stated that "the ecumenical movement is bearing fruit, by the grace of God. May the heavenly Father continue to shower His blessings on the footsteps of all His children. Dear brothers and sisters, serve the cause of unity and peace. More to follow...