VATICAN Pope: the mafia is the result of corruption, inequalities, poverty, and deviant politics



Organised crime is fought at the political and economic levels against a financial system that “is now sovereign over democratic rules”. This requires “the construction of a new civil conscience [. . .] and working towards a new way of being citizens, including care and responsibility for others and for the common good”. Vatican City (AsiaNews) – Pope Francis on Thursday met with members of the Antimafia Commission of the Italian Parliament and their families in the Vatican. In his remarks, he focused on the need to change "the heart of man. He said that organised crime like the mafia depends on corruption, which undermines the power of political institutions to protect the common good. The latter depends on those processes that everywhere foster inequality and poverty, which are helped by a financial system that “is now sovereign over democratic rules”. Thus, the fight against the various mafias has to take place the political and economic levels. This requires the “the construction of a new civil conscience [. . .] and working towards a new way of being citizens, including care and responsibility for others and for the common good”. “The starting point,” he said, “is always the heart of man, his relations and his attachments. We will never be able to be sufficiently vigilant over this abyss, where the person is exposed to the temptations of opportunism, deceit and fraud, made more dangerous by the refusal to question it. When one closes oneself in self-sufficiency it is easy to arrive at self-satisfaction and the claim to be a law to oneself. It is also the sign of deviant politics, twisted to serve partisan interests and murky agreements. Then one reaches the point of suffocating appeals to the conscience, of normalising evil, of confusing truth with lies and exploiting the role of public responsibility one holds.” “Authentic politics, which we recognise as an eminent form of charity, works instead by ensuring a future of hope and promoting the dignity of every person. Precisely for this reason the fight against the mafia is felt to be a priority, inasmuch as it steals the common good, removing hope and dignity from the people.” “For this purpose, it becomes decisive to oppose oneself in every way to the grave problem of corruption which, with disdain for the general interest, represents a fertile group in which the mafias engage and develop. Corruption always finds a way to justify itself, presenting itself as the “normal” condition, the solution for those who are “cunning”, a feasible way of reaching one’s objectives. It has as contagious and parasitical nature, since it is not nurtured by the good it produces but by what it subtracts and steals. It is a poisonous root that distorts healthy competition and deters investment. In the end, corruption is a habitus built on the idolatry of money and the commercialisation of human dignity, which is why it must be combated with measures no less incisive than those envisaged in the fight against the mafias.” “Fighting against the mafias means not only repressing. It also means reclaiming, transforming, and building, and this involves commitment at two levels. The first is political, through greater social justice, as the mafias find it easy to offer themselves as an alternative system in territories where rights and opportunities are missing: work, housing, education and healthcare.” “The second level of engagement is economic, through the correction or cancellation of those mechanisms that generate inequality and poverty everywhere. Today we can no longer talk about combating the mafias without raising the enormous problem of a financial system that is now sovereign over democratic rules, as a result of which criminal organisations invest and multiply the already enormous profits deriving from their activities: drugs, weapons, human trafficking, toxic waste disposal, the influencing of contracts for major works, gambling and rackets.” “This dual level, political and economic, presuppose another, no less essential, which is the construction of a new civil conscience, and this alone is able to lead to true liberation from the mafias. It is truly necessary to educate, and to educate oneself, in constant vigilance over oneself and the context in which one lives, developing a more nuanced perception of the phenomena of corruption and working towards a new way of being citizens, including care and responsibility for others and for the common good.” “Finally, it must not be forgotten that the fight against the mafias is bound with the protection and valorisation of witnesses of justice, people who expose themselves to grave risk by choosing to report the violence of those against whom they testify. A way must be found to enable an upstanding person, who nonetheless belongs to mafia families or contexts, to exit without being subject to revenge and retaliation. There are many women, especially mothers, who seek to do so, refusing criminal logic and with the desire to ensure a different future for their children. 