» 09/21/2017, 17.01
VATICAN
Pope: the mafia is the result of corruption, inequalities, poverty, and deviant politics
Organised crime is fought at the political and economic levels against a financial system that “is now sovereign over democratic rules”. This requires “the construction of a new civil conscience [. . .] and working towards a new way of being citizens, including care and responsibility for others and for the common good”.
18/04/2017 14:40:00 INDIA
Tamil Nadu, police interrupt a Dalit Christian Via Crucis (Video)
The officers climbed on the altar and prevented the continuation of the Good Friday celebrations. Local official: "The Dalits have a church in their village." Christian leader: "Since Prime Minister Modi has come to power, attacks against minorities have increased."
09/08/2009 VATICAN
Pope: saints and martyrs, antithesis to hell death camps and contemporary nihilism
Edith Stein, Maximilian Kolbe, St. Pontian, St. Lawrence, all martyrs are a sign of the true face of God and the true face of man. Those who "forget God" build lagers and death camps, symbols of “hell on earth". The martyrs are models for everyone, but especially for priests in this Year dedicated to them.
22/06/2017 15:12:00 VATICAN
Pope: the pastor is passionate, knows how to discern and know how to denounce evil, without being naïve "do-gooders"
Francis recalls the example of Don Milani who with his "I care," taught his boys to go on in life. Take care: take care of your life. This is no!'".
18/12/2014 JAPAN
Japan's Communist Party celebrates winning 21 seats in recent elections
For the first time in 14 years, the party wins double-digit representation. Analysts and experts agree that its staunch and consistent opposition to the Abe government has paid off. For party leader Kazuo Shii, "Together with the people, we will further push this administration to the edge."
03/11/2014 SOUTH KOREA
Korean bishops open a 'Francis Fund' for the poor
The bishops set up a fund for the poor and the marginalised. The outgoing president of the Bishops Conference, Mgr Kang, calls on his fellow prelates to "change our life too. We must remember the joy of the Gospel and always keep in mind the message the pope entrusted us during his pastoral visit."
JAPAN - VATICANArchbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".
VATICAN - JAPANPope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends
During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.
Books
