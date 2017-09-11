|
|
» 11/09/2017, 14.47
VATICAN
Pope: to build, safeguard and purify the Church, we must start with ourselves
"We are all sinners: all. All of us". Therefore we must purify ourselves continually. We must also purify the community: the diocesan community, the Christian community, the universal community of the Church. To make it grow. "
See also
14/04/2016 14:08:00 VATICAN
Pope: The Holy Spirit accomplishes things, not so-called fidelity to the law
Commenting on Phillip’s evangelization of Ethiopia, Francis stresses the importance of openness to the Spirit: "Philip, one of the Apostles, was busy as all bishops are, and this day surely he had his plan to work". But the Spirit tells him to leave what he was planning to go to Ethiopia "and he obeyed."
31/05/2009 VATICAN
The Spirit is fire of love, the storm that purifies the air, and conquers fear, says Pope
Hiroshima and Nagasaki are the fruits of modern man who, like Prometheus, stole fire from the gods to prove himself “adult”, but risks carrying out acts against humanity. The need for ecology for nature and against the poison that pollutes the spirit. The need for a Church that is “less anxious” for action and more dedicated to prayer so it may “prolong” Christ’s work.
22/05/2017 15:39:00 VATICAN
Pope: Only the Holy Spirit can lead us to testify that Jesus is the Lord
The Holy Spirit is "a gift, the great gift of Jesus,” who does not lead us astray. “It is precisely within our hearts that we carry the Holy Spirit. The Church calls the Spirit ‘the sweet guest of the heart’: He is there. But He cannot enter a closed heart. ‘Ah, but where can one buy the keys to open the heart?’ No! That too is a gift.”
04/06/2014 VATICAN
Pope: The piety gifted us by the Holy Spirit is not pietism, no to "false piety”
At the general audience, Francis continues his series on the gifts of the Holy Spirit speaking of mercy, which "indicates our belonging to God". "If the gift of piety makes us grow in our relationship and communion with God and leads us to live as His children, at the same time it helps us to pour this love out on others and recognize them as brothers and sisters”.
13/05/2013 VATICAN
Pope: the Holy Spirit, the "unknown of our faith," is "God reminding us" of our salvation
During the Mass celebrated this morning, Francis reflects on the remarks of a group of Christians from Ephesus: "we have not even heard that there is a Holy Spirit." Even today, "many Christians do not know who the Holy Spirit is, what the Holy Spirit is." The Spirit is "God active in us," a "God who helps us remember" who "awakens our memory." Jesus himself says to the Apostles before Pentecost: the Spirit that God will send in my name, "will remind you of everything I have said."
|
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
03/11/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
03/11/2017 FRANCE - ISLAM
Islamist preacher who wants to humble Christians
Kamel Abderrahmani*
06/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
07/11/2017 RUSSIA
Kirill: The Bolshevik Apocalypse caused by the betrayal of intelligentsia
Vladimir Rozanskij
04/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
04/11/2017 INDONESIA
08/11/2017 IRAQ
02/11/2017 VATICAN " ITALY
