Vatican City (AsiaNews) - "Building the Church, safeguarding the Church and purifying the Church", conscious that "we are all sinners". These were the indications offered by Pope Francis at Mass this morning at Casa Santa Marta, commenting on today's dedication of the Cathedral of Rome, "mother of all the Churches". A title that signifies, he said, not a "cause for pride but of service and love".

First of all, "building the Church": but what is the foundation of the Church? It is Jesus Christ. "He is the corner stone in this building. Without Jesus Christ there is no Church. Why? Because there is no foundation. And if you build a church - think of a material church - without foundation, what happens? It collapses. It crashes down to the ground. If there is no Jesus Christ living in the Church, it collapses. "

"And we, what are we?" Francis asked. "We are living stones", not the same, each one different, because "this is the Church's wealth. Each of us builds according to the gift God has given us. We cannot think of a uniform Church: this is not a Church. "

Therefore, "safeguarding the Church," being aware that the Spirit of God dwells in us. "How many Christians today know who Jesus Christ is, know who the Father is - because they pray the our Father? But when you talk of the Holy Spirit ... 'Yes, yes ... ah, it's the dove, the dove', and they end up there. But the Holy Spirit is the life of the Church, it is your life, my life ... We are the temple of the Holy Spirit and we have to keep the Holy Spirit so much that Paul advises Christians to 'not grieve the Holy Spirit', that is not to have a conduct contrary to the harmony that the Holy Spirit makes within us and in the Church. He is harmony, makes this building harmonious."

Finally, "purify the Church," starting with ourselves: "... we are all sinners: all. All of us. If any of you is not, raise your hand, because it would be a curious thing. We all are. That is why we must purify ourselves continually. We must also purify the community: the diocesan community, the Christian community, the universal community of the Church. To make it grow. "