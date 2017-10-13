|
|
» 10/20/2017, 14.01
VATICAN
Pope: to overcome the current social order model, transform it from within
Inequality and exploitation "are not a fatality nor a historical constant," but depend on human action and economic rules. The call to “eliminate the pressures of public and private lobbyists that defend sectoral interests" and that "political action is truly in the service of the human person, the common good and respect for nature".
See also
02/05/2008 VATICAN
Transforming globalisation into a "civilisation of the common good"
To reach this goal, a new integration of subsidiarity and solidarity is needed. The topic is under discussion beginning today at the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.
13/07/2006 VATICAN
Pope: human being is the heart of peace
This is the theme chosen by Benedict XVI for the fortieth World Day of Peace, which will be marked on 1 January.
11/01/2010 VATICAN
Respect for nature starts with respect for man and all his rights, says Pope
In his speech to the diplomatic corps, Benedict XVI recalls the suffering of Christians in Iraq, Pakistan and Egypt and again launches an appeal for a just peace between Israelis and Palestinians. The hope that Lebanon will continue on the path of harmony and for Iran, that it may find "shared solutions, both nationally and internationally." Relativism, that despises religion, is a "dead end".
29/05/2008 VATICAN-BANGLADESH-SRI LANKA
Pope: justice, solidarity, peace should guide countries
Benedict XVI has received a group of ambassadors, including representatives from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. To the former, he spoke of the need for shared values in order to construct a solid democracy, and of the concern for the common good that should guide political leaders. To the ambassador from Colombo, he recommended the path of negotiations, and emphasised that human rights must be respected in the fight against terrorism.
21/02/2017 14:05:00 VATICAN
Pope: it is "our duty" to welcome, protect, promote and integrate migrants
"The human promotion of migrants and their families begins with their communities of origin. That is where such promotion should be guaranteed, joined to the right of being able to emigrate, as well as the right to not be constrained to emigrate." "In the face of tragedies which take the lives of so many migrants and refugees – conflicts, persecutions, forms of abuse, violence, death – expressions of empathy and compassion cannot help but spontaneously well-up."
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
16/10/2017 EGYPT
15/10/2017 VATICAN
18/10/2017 VATICAN
16/10/2017 VATICAN " HINDUS
15/10/2017 VATICAN
14/10/2017 VATICAN
14/10/2017 AFGHANISTAN
16/10/2017 PAKISTAN
13/10/2017 PHILIPPINES
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®