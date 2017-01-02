|
|
» 01/08/2017, 18.01
VATICAN
Pope: true mission is not proselytizing, but attraction to Christ through witness
"May the Virgin Mary help all Christians to preserve an increasingly lively awareness and appreciation of our baptism and to follow faithfully the path opened by this sacrament of our rebirth".
|
