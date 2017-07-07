13 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/13/2017, 14.36

    VATICAN

    Pope: visiting the sick or giving food to the poor "is already preaching"



    Francis’ message to the International Symposium on Catechesis in Buenos Aires, on the topic "Blessed are those who believe." "Being a catechist is a vocation of service in the Church, a gift of the Lord that changes lives."

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Preaching, the vocation and task of the catechist, is very concrete: "When we visit the sick, when we give food to the poor. Here, this is already preaching." The words of St. Francis was recalled by Pope Francis in the message he sent to the International Symposium on Catechesis that ends tomorrow at the Faculty of Theology of the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina (UCA) in Buenos Aires.

    In the message addressed to Msgr. Ramón Alfredo Dus, Archbishop of Resistencia and president of the Catholic Bishops' Commission for Biblical catechesis and pastoral care, Francis comments on the theme of the Symposium "Blessed are those who believe", taking inspiration from the figure of Saint Francis of Assisi to assert the "concreteness" of preaching.

    Catechesis, the Pope writes, is not a job, but a sort of mission around which the life of the person who deals with this activity revolves. " Being a catechist is a vocation of service in the Church, a gift of the Lord that changes lives. At the heart of everything, the 'kerygma', the announcement of the death and resurrection of the Lord, center of Christian life. And the fundamental  announcement that should resonate more and more in Christian life, and even more so with those who are called to proclaim and teach the faith. 'Nothing is stronger, deeper, safer, more dense and wiser than proclamation’ (Evangelii Gaudium, 165).

    And, as Francis writes, "it is necessary to take care of all the potential of mercy and love that encapsulates popular religiosity for the transmission not only of the contents of faith, but of a school of real formation".

    The catechist, in fact, "walks by Christ and with Christ, he or she is not a person with their own ideas and tastes, but has put them aside by virtue of that glimpse of the heart."

    The work of the catechist, he writes again, is also creative and is looking for ways and means to proclaim Christ. It means, concludes Francis, to be messengers of how good it is to believe in Jesus, because he is "the way, the truth, and the life," which fills and changes our lives with joy. It is important then to be up to the situation, always, because He is already in the man of today.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Vatican
    Pope Francis
    catechesis
    catechist
    mercy











    See also

    03/04/2016 11:52:00 VATICAN
    Pope Francis:The Gospel of mercy, an open book to be written with concrete acts of love

    On Divine Mercy Sunday, Francis asks all the faithful to become "living writers of the Gospel" by practicing the spiritual and corporal works of mercy, "the hallmarks of the Christian life”. To be "apostles of mercy" by touching and soothing the wounds "also present today in body and soul of so many brothers and sisters". The Church is "the bearer of peace" of the Risen One, a peace "that does not divide but unites."



    10/08/2016 11:50:00 VATICAN
    Pope: At the Holy Door, Jesus says "Arise!". "With my heart healed I do works of mercy"

    At the general audience in the Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis compares the miracle of the widow of Nain to the change every person undergoes passing through the Holy Door. "Drawing towards the Door of Mercy, everyone knows they are drawing close to the door of the merciful heart of God, of Jesus". “This is the door where the suffering of humanity encounters the compassion of God". From a change of "heart" to the "hands" that perform "acts of mercy". Holy Doors are both "inward" and "outward bound".



    17/08/2016 13:59:00 VATICAN
    Pope. Jesus "feeds us" to make us "a visible sign of God's mercy"

    At the general audience in Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis speaks of the miracle of the loaves. "Jesus performs a miracle, but the miracle of faith, prayer, stirred by compassion and love". "While the Eucharist that we celebrate nourishes us of Christ, transforming us little by little into the body of Christ and spiritual food for our brothers". His greeting to pilgrims from the Middle East and China.



    19/03/2014 VATICAN
    Pope: St. Joseph, model for those who have educational role in Church and in society
    "He was able to overcome the darkness of doubt, the experience of exile and of fleeing his home, without ever losing faith in God and in His love". Greetings to "all fathers". "I ask you for the grace to be always very close to your children, allowing them to grow, but close".

    14/10/2013 VATICAN
    Pope: proclaiming the Gospel needs witnesses of faith and charity
    The three points indicated by Francis for the path of the new evangelisation are the primacy of bearing witness, the urgency of going towards others, and a pastoral plan centred on the essential. Many people have moved away from the Church. "There are responsibilities in the history of the Church and its members, as well as in certain ideologies and individuals."
    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.