» 07/13/2017, 14.36
VATICAN
Pope: visiting the sick or giving food to the poor "is already preaching"
Francis’ message to the International Symposium on Catechesis in Buenos Aires, on the topic "Blessed are those who believe." "Being a catechist is a vocation of service in the Church, a gift of the Lord that changes lives."
