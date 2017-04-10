|
|
» 04/15/2017, 11.55
VATICAN
Pope: with the Resurrection Jesus breaks down walls and asks us to change humanity
In the face of women who go to the tomb we see "the faces we can see reflected all those who, walking the streets of our cities, feel the pain of dire poverty, the sorrow born of exploitation and human trafficking. We can also see the faces of those who are greeted with contempt because they are immigrants". "Let us go back to proclaim, to share, to reveal that it is true: the Lord is alive! He is living and he wants to rise again in all those faces that have buried hope, buried dreams, buried dignity."
See also
27/03/2016 13:32:00 VATICAN
Pope: hope can shed the “light of the Risen Lord on our problems” and defeat "darkness and fear"
During Easter vigil, Francis said that Christians are called “to awaken and resurrect hope in hearts burdened by sadness, in those who struggle to find meaning in life”. The ambassador of South Korea to Italy, Yong-Joon Lee, and his wife Hee Kim are among the twelve who were baptised. Their counterparts to the Holy See act as godparents.
31/03/2013 VATICAN
Pope at Easter Vigil: let us not be closed to the newness that God wants to bring into our lives!
Pope Francis invites us all to accept the " God’s surprises" and not be afraid. " Our daily problems and worries can wrap us up in ourselves, in sadness and bitterness... and that is where death is. That is not the place to look for the One who is alive!." During the Great Vigil he administered the sacraments of baptism, confirmation and first communion four adult men from Italy, Albania, Russia and the United States.
16/04/2017 15:07:00 VATICAN
Pope’s Easter homily: With faith in the Risen Christ we have a sense among many calamities
04/04/2015 VATICAN
Pope: Easter Vigil, "listen to the silence" and hear "the tiny whisper in which God speaks to us"
"You can not live without entering into the Easter mystery", without recognizing " creatures with strengths and weaknesses, sinners in need of forgiveness". "The men remained closed in the Upper Room. The women, however, at the dawn of the day after the Sabbath, they went to the tomb. " Remember those who lose their life for the faith, he asks in a prayer: "Strengthen the faith in persecuted Christians" and "convert the hearts of the sowers of hatred."
20/04/2014 VATICAN
Pope: The Resurrection, an invitation to rediscover our baptism and become witnesses to Christ
At the Easter Vigil Francis speaks of the "return to Galilee, the place where they were first called" where Jesus spoke to the apostles, drawing new energy from the sources of our faith". "It is not to go back in time; it is not a kind of nostalgia. It is returning to our first love, in order to receive the fire which Jesus has kindled in the world and to bring that fire to all people, to the very ends of the earth".
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
10/04/2017 VATICAN-ISLAM-EGYPT
10/04/2017 ISLAM " EGYPT
Young Muslim on the blood of Palm Sunday
Kamel Abderrahmani
13/04/2017 UN-RUSSIA-USA
11/04/2017 RUSSIA
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
Attacks on Egypt’s churches, what really happened
Loula Lahham
10/04/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
10/04/2017 INDIA
11/04/2017 INDIA
Masses interrupted, pastors arrested, allegations of forced conversions: Easter plight of India’s Christians
Santosh Digal e Nirmala Carvalho
12/04/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®