» 10/31/2017, 13.57
VATICAN
Pope: you have to 'get your hands dirty' to make the Kingdom of God grow
"So often we see teh preference for a pastoral work of preservation and not one that allows the Kingdom to grow. We stay exactly as we are, tiny, over there where we are safe and sound ... And the Kingdom does not grow. " Within us "there is a force that triggers this: there is the Holy Spirit," which "gives us hope". Concretely, this means to let "these forces of the Spirit" "help us grow" toward the fullness that awaits us in glory.
See also
22/02/2017 13:58:00 VATICAN
Pope: sin has also ruined creation, but we know that God is preparing "a new earth"
"Human pride, exploiting Creation, destroys. However, the Lord does not leave us alone and, even in this desolate picture, He offers us a new prospect of liberation, of universal salvation." For South Sudan, where "a serious food crisis is underway which condemns millions of people to death by starvation, including many children", "declarations are not enough, concrete aid is needed".
07/02/2017 13:46:00 VATICAN
Pope: God gave man His DNA, made him lord of creation and gave him woman to accompany him
There are three of the greatest gifts to man at creation. "We ask for the grace to keep this identity of children, to work on the gift he has given us and carry on with our work, and the grace to learn to love more each day."
01/06/2016 11:37:00 VATICAN
Pope: Protect creation "like a mother or sister", with responsibility, tenderness and peace
Receiving a group of representatives from the London Institute of Jainology Francis speaks of "safeguarding" the Earth, "in the knowledge that caring for, protecting creation, the Earth, means caring for and protecting all of humanity".
04/10/2017 14:37:00 VATICAN
Pope: The task of Christians is to be missionaries of hope
This is demonstrated by the "many Christians who did not abandon their people when the time of persecution came. They stayed there, where even tomorrow was uncertain, where nothing could be done, they were hoping for God. " In March 2018 a pre-synodal meeting with young Catholics, young people from different Christian denominations and other religions and non-believers.
15/03/2017 13:55:00 VATICAN
Pope: Sin of taking work from people is "very serious”
"This work gives us dignity, and those in charge of people, leaders, have an obligation to do everything possible so that every man and every woman can work and thus hold their heads high, face others, with dignity". "We are called to love, to love", but we must avoid the risk that our charity is "hypocritical."
Editor's choices
VATICANPapal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world
Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,
CHINA - VATICANWang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
Li Yuan
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
TOP10
26/10/2017 PAKISTAN
27/10/2017 JAPAN-VATICAN
Bishop Kikuchi: I want to bring unity and mission to Tokyo’s mix of different cultures
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
24/10/2017 PHILIPPINES
25/10/2017 PAKISTAN
26/10/2017 VATICAN
26/10/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
28/10/2017 INDONESIA
Jakarta approves law against Islamist organizations
Mathias Hariyadi
26/10/2017 THAILAND
27/10/2017 TAIWAN-VATICAN
25/10/2017 VIETNAM " VATICAN
