31 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/31/2017, 13.57

    VATICAN

    Pope: you have to 'get your hands dirty' to make the Kingdom of God grow



    "So often we see teh preference for a pastoral work of preservation and not one that allows the Kingdom to grow. We stay exactly as we are, tiny, over there where we are safe and sound ... And the Kingdom does not grow. " Within us "there is a force that triggers this: there is the Holy Spirit," which "gives us hope". Concretely, this means to let "these forces of the Spirit" "help us grow" toward the fullness that awaits us in glory.

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - "woe to those who preach the Kingdom of God with the illusion of not getting their hands dirty”, “these people are “custodians of museums”: “courage is needed to cast the Christian seed, and willingness to "get your hands dirty" to mix the yeast. This was Pope Francis message at Mass celebrated this morning at Casa Santa Marta, commenting on the passage of the Gospel of Luke (13: 18-21), in which Jesus compares the Kingdom of God with mustard seed and yeast.

    The Pope pointed out that both of these elements are small and yet "have a power" that grows. So for the Kingdom of God: its power comes from within. In the Letter to the Romans, proposed by the First Reading of today, Saint Paul highlights the tensions of life: these are pains, anguishes and sufferings that “are not comparable to the glory that awaits us”. We are constantly confronted with “a tension between suffering and glory”. And in the tensions of existence there is “an ardent expectation” for a “grandiose revelation of the Kingdom of God”.  It is also an expectation of Creation, which “like us” cannot escape transience and it “reaches out towards the revelation to God’s children”. This is the strength that we have within ourselves and that “brings us in hope, to the fullness of God’s Kingdom”; it is the energy of the Holy Spirit.  And it is “hope that brings us to fullness - he explains - the hope of coming out of this prison, from this limitation, from this slavery, from this corruption and reach glory: a path of hope. And hope is a gift of the Spirit. It is precisely the Holy Spirit who is within us and leads to this: to a grandiose thing, to a liberation, to a great glory “. And therefore, the Son of God affirms, “Inside the seed of mustard, of that small grain, there is a force that unleashes an unimaginable growth”. Pope Francis  emphasized, “Inside us and in Creation there is an unleashing force: there is the Holy Spirit”, who “gives us hope”.  

    The Pope then illustrated the meaning of living in hope: to allow “these forces of the Spirit to help us grow” towards the fullness that awaits every human being in eternal glory. But the yeast must be mixed and the mustard grain must be thrown, because otherwise that force remains enclosed there and does not expand, so it is the Kingdom of God for it increases “from within”, and “not through proselytism”, he added.   The Kingdom of the Lord “grows from within, with the strength of the Holy Spirit. And the Church has always had both the courage to take and throw, to take and mix, she even feared of doing so. And we often see that we prefer a pastoral care of conservation and not to let the Kingdom grow. But, we remain those we are, little ones, there, we are sure.... And the Kingdom does not grow. For “the Kingdom to grow requires courage: to cast the grain, to mix the yeast”. 

    Pope Francis recognized that if you cast the seed, you lose it, and if you mix yeast, you “get your hands dirty”, because “there is always some loss in sowing the Kingdom of God”. But “woe to those who preach the Kingdom of God with the illusion of not getting their hands dirty”, he exclaimed. These people are “custodians of museums: they prefer beautiful things, and not this gesture of throwing to unleash the force, of mixing so that strength may grow”. It is the message of “Jesus and Paul: this tension that goes from the slavery of sin, to be simple, to the fullness of glory”. And “hope is what goes on, hope does not disappoint: because hope is too small, hope is as small as grain and yeast. It is the most humble virtue, the servant “, however, where there is hope, there is the Holy Spirit, who always leads forward the Kingdom of God.  And the Pope concluded by inviting us to ask a few questions: ”today, to ask ourselves if we believe that there, in hope, there is the Holy Spirit with whom we can speak”.

     
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Vatican
    Pope Francis
    preservation
    hope
    dirty hands
    created











    See also

    22/02/2017 13:58:00 VATICAN
    Pope: sin has also ruined creation, but we know that God is preparing "a new earth"

    "Human pride, exploiting Creation, destroys. However, the Lord does not leave us alone and, even in this desolate picture, He offers us a new prospect of liberation, of universal salvation." For South Sudan, where "a serious food crisis is underway which condemns millions of people to death by starvation, including many children", "declarations are not enough, concrete aid is needed".

     



    07/02/2017 13:46:00 VATICAN
    Pope: God gave man His DNA, made him lord of creation and gave him woman to accompany him

    There are three of the greatest gifts to man at creation. "We ask for the grace to keep this identity of children, to work on the gift he has given us and carry on with our work, and the grace to learn to love more each day."



    01/06/2016 11:37:00 VATICAN
    Pope: Protect creation "like a mother or sister", with responsibility, tenderness and peace

    Receiving a group of representatives from the London Institute of Jainology Francis speaks of "safeguarding" the Earth, "in the knowledge that caring for, protecting creation, the Earth, means caring for and protecting all of humanity".



    04/10/2017 14:37:00 VATICAN
    Pope: The task of Christians is to be missionaries of hope

    This is demonstrated by the "many Christians who did not abandon their people when the time of persecution came. They stayed there, where even tomorrow was uncertain, where nothing could be done, they were hoping for God. " In March 2018 a pre-synodal meeting with young Catholics, young people from different Christian denominations and other religions and non-believers.



    15/03/2017 13:55:00 VATICAN
    Pope: Sin of taking work from people is "very serious”

    "This work gives us dignity, and those in charge of people, leaders, have an obligation to do everything possible so that every man and every woman can work and thus hold their heads high, face others, with dignity". "We are called to love, to love", but we must avoid the risk that our charity is "hypocritical."
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.