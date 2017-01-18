|
|
» 01/24/2017, 14.15
VATICAN
Pope:respond "here I am" to God's call, even when angry with him, the important thing is to be true
After Adam, who hid because he was afraid of the Lord, God begins to call and to hear the answer of the men and women who say, "Here I am. I'm willing. I'm willing. " . "He likes to argue with us." "He likes when you get angry and say what you feel to His face, because he’s a Father! But this is also a form of 'Here I am' ".
See also
18/06/2015 VATICAN
Encyclical: call for an "ecological conversion" to retrieve ethical dimension of development (3)
"Christian spirituality proposes an alternative understanding of the quality of life, and encourages a prophetic and contemplative lifestyle, one capable of deep enjoyment free of the obsession with consumption". "It is no longer enough to speak only of the integrity of ecosystems. We have to dare to speak of the integrity of human life, of the need to promote and unify all the great values".
13/07/2014 VATICAN
As pope makes "heartfelt appeal" for peace in the Holy Land, he notes that prayer is not "in vain"
After the Angelus, Pope Francis called on those present to pray during a minute of silence. He made the same plea to local and international policy makers. Prayer helps us "not allow ourselves be overcome by evil, nor accept that violence and hatred take over from dialogue and reconciliation." The parable of the sower asks, 'How is our heart? To what ground does it look like: a road, rocky ground, or a bush? We must remember that with our words "we too are sowers". Indeed, "Our words can do so much good and so much evil; they can hurt and heal, encourage and depress." And "please, do not forget to pray for me."
30/08/2006 VATICAN
Pope: even public sinners like Matthew are called to follow Jesus
Benedict XVI stressed that Jesus calls also "publicans, prostitutes", and "people of low social status". They are transformed into witnesses of closeness with him.
15/01/2015 VATICAN
Pope: freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but faiths have the right not to be ridiculed
During his meeting with journalists on the plane to the Philippines, Francis called "killing in the name of God" an "aberration". Speaking about a possible attack against him, he said he feared more for the safety of people who come to meet him than for himself; instead, he faces risk with "a good dose of unawareness." In June or July, he is expected to issue an encyclical on the environment. In the Philippines, "The crux of the message will be the poor," especially in support for the victims of typhoon Yolanda.
15/12/2014 VATICAN
Pope: the heart of Christians "is built on the rock" and not "plastered over" in a "cast" of discipline"
Jesus teaches us that Christians should have a strong heart, a firm heart, a heart built on the rock, that is Christ and then, in the way it goes out, it goes out with prudence: 'In this case, I do this, but..." "When Pius XII freed us from that heavy cross that was the Eucharistic fast".
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
