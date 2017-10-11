|
10/16/2017
MYANMAR – VATICAN
Pope Francis’s visit to Myanmar will also be a blessing for Protestant youth
The pope’s apostolic visit raises hopes and expectations. For Patrick Loo Tone, president of Myanmar Council of Churches, the pope’s visit will open a window on the country’s Christians. Myanmar has 450,000 Catholics in 14 dioceses.
