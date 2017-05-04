|
» 05/11/2017, 10.23
VATICAN - FATIMA
Pope Francis: For Our Lady of Fatima, the most beautiful flowers, our brothers and sisters from all over the world redeemed by his blood
Ahead of his pilgrimage to the Virgin's shrine the Pope sends a video message to the Portuguese people. The pilgrimage entitled "With Mary, Pilgrim in Hope and Peace" begins tomorrow and afternoon.
07/08/2004 VATICAN - FRANCE
The Pope in Lourdes, a pilgrim among the sick, entrusting himself to Mary
For internet users: webcam on Massabielle Grotto shows devotions live.
11/08/2004 POPE - LOURDES -VATICAN
Pope reveals why he is going on pilgrimage to Lourdes
Lourdes message: spiritual healing of modern man, world peace in God.
01/09/2004 VATICAN
Pope appeals for an end to violence in Israel, Russia, and Iraq
24/09/2016 15:21:00 VATICAN – FRANCE
For pope, interreligious relations can alleviate the wounds of the Nice attack
In his meeting victims of the terrorist attack in Nice on 14 July and their relatives, Pope Francis encouraged religious groups to entertain fraternal relations and refuse hatred. As a token of the who were killed, the pope received the gift of 86 flowers. Some secularists and environmentalists criticised the meeting. Muslim and Jewish leaders express their appreciation.
15/07/2016 15:09:00 VATICAN - FRANCE
Pope condemns "blind violence" of Nice attack
Solidarity with the French people hit "again" and with the victims' families. The pain of the Asian churches in a statement by Cardinal Gracias.
|
VATICAN-CHINAMay 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium
Bernardo Cervellera
The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.
ASIA-FRANCEAsia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory
Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.
04/05/2017 RUSSIA
Russian Orthodox against Jehovah's Witnesses
Vladimir Rozanskij
09/05/2017 SYRIA " VATICAN
04/05/2017 INDIA
09/05/2017 BANGLADESH
04/05/2017 ASIA " AFRICA
09/05/2017 INDONESIA
Ahok trial: 'Judgement influenced by current political climate'
Mathias Hariyadi
05/05/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
04/05/2017 VATICAN " VIETNAM
05/05/2017 SYRIA - UN
