PHILIPPINES
Pope Francis backs Card Tagle’s drug rehab programme
The Sanlakbay programme was established in response to the government’s violent war on drugs. The initiative provides drug addicts with counselling, spiritual training, and job opportunities. At least 132 people have completed the programme in 12 parishes in the Archdiocese of Manila. About 30 people joined it in San Juan’s St John the Baptist parish.
