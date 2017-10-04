|
|
» 10/10/2017, 18.02
VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Bernardo Cervellera
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
The Holy See's press office publishes the detailed itinerary of the papal journey. The various meetings with political personalities, such as Aung San Suu Kyi, and those with Catholic communities and representatives of religions. Laity and coexistence between religions. The Churches of Bangladesh and Myanmar "peripheries" and "insignificant", poor and evangelizing, reflections of Pope Francis's dream. Suggestions for India and China.
See also
10/10/2016 09:52:00 BANGLADESH - VATICAN
Cardinal-designate Patrick D'Rozario: My appointment is "a gift for Bangladesh"
In a surprise move yesterday Pope Francis announced a consistory for the creation of 17 new cardinals. The Archbishop of Dhaka learned of his appointment while celebrating Mass and was overcome by a strong emotion. Local priest: "I prayed a lot to God to give us a cardinal. Eventually God responded".
28/08/2017 12:34:00 BANGLADESH - VATICAN
Card. D'Rozario: The Pope's visit to Dhaka, a confirmation of inter-religious harmony (Video)
Pope Francis will travel to Bangladesh from 30 November to 2 December. The themes chosen for the trip are harmony and peace. Parishes receive directions to prepare the faithful. PIME Superior: "Christians are the hope of the country, our work is for the benefit of all."
26/09/2017 09:54:00 BANGLADESH
Bandarban, Card. Patrick D'Rozario visits Rohingya refugee camps (Photo)
The archbishop of Dhaka went to Tumbro and Ghumdhum. He listened to the stories of violence and misery. The cardinal appealed to world leaders. The Catholic Church has collected a million taka (10,200 euros) for the emergency.
09/12/2016 21:55:00 BANGLADESH – VATICAN
Prime Minister Hasina to invite Pope Francis for a visit to Bangladesh (photos)
Card D'Rozario met the prime minister in her office. The apostolic nuncio, Archbishop George Kocherry, was present at the meeting. "On behalf of the 600,000 members of the Christian community that I represent, I express my loyalty to the prime minister and the nation,” the cardinal said.
12/12/2016 10:05:00 BANGLADESH
Bangladesh Catholics give thanks to God for their first Cardinal (Photo)
Card. Patrick D'Rozario received his red hat on 19 November. In his archdiocese of Dhaka he was greeted by 5 thousand faithful. To honor him, five bishops arrived from India. In Bangladesh there are about 600 thousand Catholics.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
04/10/2017 INDIA
04/10/2017 INDIA
05/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
06/10/2017 RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 VATICAN
05/10/2017 VATICAN
07/10/2017 VATICAN
06/10/2017 RUSSIA
Russian icons between faith, museums and business
Vladimir Rozanskij
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®