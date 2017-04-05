|
|
» 05/04/2017, 20.04
VATICAN – VIETNAM
Pope acknowledges the "heroic virtues" of Cardinal Van Thuân, witness of hope
After 13 years in prison without trail, under harsh conditions, he was the "witness of hope", a theme to which he dedicated thoughts and writings. John Paul II said he spent a life “in coherent and heroic adherence to one's vocation", whilst Benedict XVI quoted him twice in Spe Salvi.
See also
12/01/2012 VIETNAM
Card Văn Thuận continues to teach fellow Vietnamese about 'The Road to Hope'
The prelate’s beatification process continues. After visiting France, Germany, United States and Australia, a delegation from the Pontifical Council of Justice and Peace will be in Vietnam on 23 March-9 April to hear witnesses.
17/06/2008 VATICAN – VIETNAM
Diplomatic relations and Church property part of discussions the Holy See delegation held in Hanoi
After the return of the Vatican representatives the Holy See released a statement saying that discussions in Vietnam centred on Episcopal appointments, religious freedom and the contribution the Catholic community can make in spreading a culture of solidarity and in the moral education of future generations. A monstrance sent by Benedict XVI is gifted to the La Vang shrine.
13/07/2007 VIETNAM
Bishops deny president’s statement about Fr Nguyễn văn Lý’s trial
Vietnamese president said Bishops’ Conference and the Vatican “agreed with us” about the legal proceedings against the priest. That, said the Conference’s chairman, “does not correspond to the truth.”
26/03/2012 VIETNAM - VATICAN
Beatification of Card. Văn Thuận: Hanoi revokes visa of Vatican Commission
The Holy See delegation was due to travel to the country. The Embassy to Italy has canceled the permits, disappointment among Catholics in Vietnam. Faithful denounce the blatant violation of religious freedom. But there is "hope", as witnessed by the cardinal who spent 13 years of his life in prison without trial.
25/09/2009 VIETNAM
Delegation from Hue diocese visits Father Ly in prison
Two priests visit Father Ly in jail, sent by his archbishop who is concerned about his health. The prisoner passes over hospitalisation in favour of other inmates who need it more. The Eucharist and news from the diocese make him feel in communion with the Vietnamese Church.
|
|
