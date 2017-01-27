|
VATICAN
Pope calls on Religious to bring Christ to his people
On the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord and the XXI World Day for Consecrated Life, Francis exhorts consecrated to shun the "temptation of survival", which can render "dreams of the elders" sterile. In the multi-cultural transformation that we are going through is important that "the men and women religious insert themselves with Jesus in life, at the very heart of these major transformations. The mission - in accordance with any particular charism - is one that reminds us that we were invited to be the leaven of this concrete mass".
