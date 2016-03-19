|
VATICAN
Pope creates an Institute for Matrimonial and Family Sciences
The new body replaces the one founded by John Paul II. The goal is to adapt to the journey undertaken by the Church with the Synods of 2014 and 2015 and with the Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation Amoris laetitia of 2016.
|
