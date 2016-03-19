19 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/19/2017, 18.25

    VATICAN

    Pope creates an Institute for Matrimonial and Family Sciences



    The new body replaces the one founded by John Paul II. The goal is to adapt to the journey undertaken by the Church with the Synods of 2014 and 2015 and with the Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation Amoris laetitia of 2016.

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) – Pope Francis has decided to close the Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences set up by John Paul II and replace it with the John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Matrimonial and Family Sciences.

    Francis explains his decision with the desire to "look, with the intellect of love and with wise realism, at the reality of the family today in all its complexity, with its lights and its shadows."

    The pontiff made the announcement in an apostolic letter Motu Proprio Datae summa familiae cura, which sets up the new institute in association with the Pontifical Lateran University. This replaces and shuts down John Paul II’s institute.

    Dated 8 September 2017, the letter was made public today. It says that compared to what John Paul II intended in setting up Theological Institute (1982), "the Church has taken a further Synodal journey" in the 2014 and 2015 assemblies. "The climax of this intense journey was the post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia, published on 19 March 2016."

    Thus, according to Francis, the journey “has led the Church towards a renewed awareness . . . The centrality of the family in the paths of ‘pastoral conversion’ of our communities and of ‘missionary transformation of the Church’ demands that – also at the level of academic formation – in reflection on marriage and on the family the pastoral perspective and attention to the wounds of humanity must never be lacking. If a fruitful examination of pastoral theology cannot be conducted neglecting the special ecclesial profile of the family, likewise that same pastoral sensibility must be aware of the valuable contribution of thought and reflection that research, in the deepest and most rigorous way, the truth of the revelation and wisdom of the tradition of faith, in view of its better comprehension at the present time.”

    “The welfare of the family is decisive for the future of the world and that of the Church . . . We do well to focus on concrete realities, since ‘the calls and the demands of the Spirit resound in the events of history’, and through these the Church can also be guided to a more profound understanding of the inexhaustible mystery of marriage and the family."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vatican
    pope francis
    john paul ii
    marriage
    family
    pontifical institutes











    See also

    19/02/2008 VATICAN
    Pope: despite secularisation, signs of a reawakening of religious life are growing
    The Spirit is prompting a new commitment to faithfulness in the historical religious institutes, together with new forms of religious consecration in harmony with the needs of the time, characterised by the desire for radical evangelical poverty, faithful love of the Church, and generous dedication to one's neighbour.

    13/10/2013 VATICAN
    Pope renews act consecration to Our Lady of Fatima
    The three "realities" seen "by looking to Mary ." "God surprises us, God asks us to be faithful, God is our strength." "Do I really let God into my life ? How do I respond to him ?" , “Am I a Christian by fits and starts, or am I a Christian full-time," in front of a "culture of provisional, of the relative" and, finally , do I know how to give " thanks , praise for what the Lord does" because" everything is His gift , He is our strength . "

    29/11/2007 VATICAN
    Pope to 138 Islamic scholars, continue dialogue on the basis of respect of the person
    In a letter signed by Cardinal Bertone, Benedict XVI expresses his appreciation for the initiative by the Muslim scholars, inviting its initiator and a delegation of signatories to the Vatican. Jointly, both sides must promote mutual respect and acceptance amongst the younger generations.

    16/10/2006 VATICAN
    Overcoming hatred with love: Vatican sends message for Hindu festival of Diwali
    In the message believers of different religions are urged to work together for a world where there is justice for all, especially the weakest.

    09/08/2011 INDONESIA
    John Paul II, missionary: a book by Father Giuseppe Buono
    "With Mary on the roads of the world" is the title of the work by the PIME missionary. Wit will be presented in Indonesia on a tour that will take in Jakarta, Java and Bali from August 10 to 23. The book has been translated into Indonesian by Yohana Halimah, the head of the John Paul II missionary community.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA-VATICAN
    New regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital

    Bernardo Cervellera

    He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.