» 04/29/2017, 17.53
EGYPT - VATICAN
Pope in Egypt: priests, "do not be afraid" and be pastors of your flock
Francis last encounter in Egypt was dedicated to priests, religious and seminarians. Do not give in to temptations, from being dragged down by disappointment and pessimism to allowing yourself be dominated by envy and yielding to gossip, from feeling superior to others to "walking without compass" by living "with a heart divided between God and worldliness" .
