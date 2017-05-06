|
PORTUGAL - VATICAN
Pope in Fatima: With Mary, become a sign and a sacrament of God's mercy, forgiving everything and always
Pope Francis blesses the candles on the plain filled with hundreds of thousands of pilgrims and emphasizes that "if we want to be Christians, we must be Marian." Not the "unreachable lady," but the "Master of spiritual life, the first one who followed Christ along the "narrow way "of the cross. The Mass celebrated by Card. Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State.
