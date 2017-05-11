|
VATICAN
Pope on the bad use of authority, and the beatification of Sr Rani Maria in Indore
During the Angelus, Pope Francis criticised those who "have authority, be it civilian and ecclesiastical”. For him, “Authority provides help, but if it is exercised badly, it becomes oppressive, it does not allow people to grow, and creates a climate of mistrust and hostility that can also lead to corruption”. Indeed, “I personally feel sorry to see people who psychologically live by chasing honours”. The martyred Regina (Rani) Maria Vattalil is beatified. Her killer converted to the Christian faith. "Her sacrifice is a seed of faith and peace, especially in India” where she was known as ‘Sister smile’.
|
|
