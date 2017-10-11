10 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 11/10/2017, 14.40

    VATICAN

    Pope says Christians can’t afford to be naïve in the face of scheming and corrupt



    "The web that the corrupt weave are powerful; they even arrive at behaving like the mafia ". But there are "cunning Christians", made of "healthy mistrust," reflection and prayer, to have "the grace of being wise".

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Faced with the indignation of the corrupt, "a Christian cannot afford to be naive", but there are " cunning Christians ", made of "healthy mistrust", reflection and prayer said Pope Francis at Mass this morning.  He was commenting commenting Luke’s Gospel on the administrator who squandered his master’s possessions and recalling Jesus’ invitation to be “as prudent as snakes and as simple as the dove”.  

    “We talk about smog that causes pollution, but there is also a smog of corruption in society”, said the Pope. Christians, therefore, must be “cunning” and use their “intuition”, because they cannot risk losing out of naivety that “treasure” which they hold inside: “the Holy Spirit”.   The Pontiff then outlined to all Christians three attitudes in particular: the first is a “healthy distrust” towards those who “promise too much” and “speak too much”, towards all those who tell you, “Invest in my bank I will give you a double interest”. Then it is fundamental to stop and think, especially in front of the seductions of the devil who launches his attacks focusing on the weaknesses of each one of us. Finally, there is prayer, to ask the Lord for the “grace of shrewdness” and not to fall into the “corrupt network of corruption”.  

     

    The Pope then highlighted how those “systems”, are like that of the administrator of today’s Gospel, who, though found guilty of dissipating his master’s possessions, instead of looking for an honest job, he continues to steal. And he does so with the complicity of other “colleagues”. A “true corrupt roped-party”.  “And they are powerful, eh! When they set up their corrupt roped-party, they are powerful; they even have some mafia-like attitudes.   But it shouldn’t come as a surprise, “It’s not a fairy tale to look for in ancient books, it’s a story that” we find every day in the newspapers: every day”. It happens even today, especially with those who have the responsibility to administer the people’s property, not their own property, because this man was the administrator of someone else’s property, not of his own. “With their own goods, nobody is corrupt, they defend them” the Pope says.  

     

    And while the “children of this world” continue to carry out their cunning “with silk gloves”, with “courtesy”, and undisturbed, what must the “children of the light” do? How should they behave? But if these are more cunning than Christians - but I will not say Christians, because many corrupt people call themselves Christians - if these people are more cunning than those faithful to Jesus, then I wonder: but is there a Christian shrewdness? Is there an attitude for those who want to follow Jesus, so that they don’t end up being hurt, that they don’t end up eaten alive - as my mother would say - “eaten raw” - by others? What is Christian shrewdness? Is it a kind of shrewdness that is not sinful, but that serves to take me forward in the service of the Lord and in the help of others?  “Christian shrewdness is called intuition”. And it is a grace to be asked to God, “If there is one thing that the Christian cannot afford is to be naive. As Christians, we have a treasure inside: the treasure that is Holy Spirit. We must safeguard It. And someone naive let themselves be robbed of the Spirit. A Christian cannot afford to be naive”. Pope Francis concluded that we should ask God for this “grace of Christian shrewdness” and “for Christian intuition”. We ask to be “cunning Christians”. And in the same prayer we shall “pray for the corrupt” “Poor them, may they find the exit from that prison into which they wanted to enter”.  
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Vatican
    Pope
    Francis
    corruption
    mafia
    Christian skilfulness
    healthy mistrust











    See also

    21/03/2014 VATICAN
    On his knees, pope calls on Mafiosi to convert
    At the prayer vigil ahead of Italy's national Memorial Day for the victims of mafia violence, Francis makes ​​a strong appeal for conversion. "The power and the money you might now have [. . .] are stained with blood." They are "dripping in blood." And "You will not be able to take it with you in the next life."

    21/09/2017 17:01:00 VATICAN
    Pope: the mafia is the result of corruption, inequalities, poverty, and deviant politics

    Organised crime is fought at the political and economic levels against a financial system that “is now sovereign over democratic rules”. This requires “the construction of a new civil conscience [. . .] and working towards a new way of being citizens, including care and responsibility for others and for the common good”.



    18/09/2016 13:03:00 VATICAN
    Pope: We need peace. War has spread all over the world

    At the end of the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis urges people to take part in the Assisi meeting  on September 20 as "a day of prayer for peace". In life we choose "between two roads: between honesty and dishonesty, between fidelity and infidelity, between selfishness and selflessness, between good and evil." A greeting to the participants in the National Eucharistic Congress of Genova. The beatification of Elizabeth Sanna.



    26/05/2013 VATICAN
    Pope: the Trinity, "the face with which God revealed himself" as "love"
    What does it mean that God is in three people? Francis Pope spoke about it during the Angelus and his first visit to a parish in suburban Rome, where "it is easier to understand reality." As he spoke about Father Don Puglisi, who was beatified yesterday, he turned his thoughts to the "mafias" that exploit so many children in the world. He also greeted a group of Chinese Catholics who gathered in Rome yesterday "to pray for the Church in China."

    19/09/2016 14:30:00 VATICAN
    Pope: Envy, strife and plotting evil hide the "light" of faith

    At Mass this morning Francis recalls Christ’s council: "Be children of light and not of darkness; guard the light that was given as a gift on the day of Baptism ". In all of us there is "a piece of mafia", “that takes advantage of the trust of others to plot evil."
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.