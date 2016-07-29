09 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 02/09/2017, 13.30

    VATICAN

    Pope says anti-Semitism is "contrary to Christian principles and every vision worthy of the human person”



    During a meeting with a delegation from the Anti-Defamation League, Francis said that “Faced with too much violence spreading throughout the world, we are called to a greater nonviolence, which does not mean passivity, but active promotion of the good.”

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) – Pope Francis today met with a delegation from the Anti-Defamation League. In his address, the pontiff stressed the importance of the culture of reconciliation and encounter, and reiterated the Catholic Church’s condemnation of anti-Semitism, which “is still widespread today” and “contrary to Christian principles and every vision worthy of the human person”.

    “[O]ur meeting here,” the Holy Father went on to say, “is a further testimony, beyond that of our shared commitment, to the valuable power of reconciliation, which heals and transforms relationships. For this we give thanks to God, who surely rejoices in the sincere friendship and fraternal sentiments which today inspire Jews and Catholics.

    “Whereas the culture of encounter and reconciliation engenders life and gives rise to hope, the ‘non-culture’ of hate sows death and reaps despair. Last year I visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp. There are no adequate words or thoughts in the face of such horrors of cruelty and sin; there is prayer, that God may have mercy and that such tragedies may never happen again.

    “To this end let us continue to help one another, as Pope John Paul II so desired, “to enable memory to play its necessary part in the process of shaping a future in which the unspeakable iniquity of the Shoah will never again be possible” (Letter on the Occasion of the Publication of the Document, ‘We Remember: A Reflection on the Shoah,’ 12 March 1998): a future of genuine respect for the life and dignity of every people and every human being.

    “Sadly, anti-Semitism, which I again denounce in all its forms as completely contrary to Christian principles and every vision worthy of the human person, is still widespread today. I reaffirm that “the Catholic Church feels particularly obliged to do all that is possible with our Jewish friends to repel anti-Semitic tendencies” (Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews, The Gifts and the Calling of God are Irrevocable, 47).

    “Today more than ever, the fight against anti-Semitism can benefit from effective instruments, such as information and formation. In this regard, I thank you for your work and for combining efforts to counter defamation with education, promotion of respect for all, and protection of the weakest. Caring for the sacred gift of all human life and safeguarding its dignity, from conception to death, is the best way of preventing every type of violence.

    “Faced with too much violence spreading throughout the world, we are called to a greater nonviolence, which does not mean passivity, but active promotion of the good. Indeed, if it is necessary to pull out the weeds of evil, it is even more vital to sow the seeds of goodness: to cultivate justice, to foster accord, to sustain integration, without growing weary; only in this way may we gather the fruits of peace.

    “I encourage you in this work, in the conviction that the best remedies against the rise of hatred consist in making available the means necessary for a dignified life, in promoting culture and favoring religious freedom everywhere, as well as in protecting believers and religions from every form of violence and exploitation.”
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vatican
    pope francis
    meeting
    jews
    dialogue
    reconciliation
    anti-semitism
    anti-defamation league











    See also

    25/10/2007 ISRAEL
    Jewish religious extremists suspected in church arson in Jerusalem
    Fire was set Tuesday night in a Baptist church. No one was hurt but the building was serious damaged. It had been re-opened in 1993 after being destroying in a previous arson attack. Ultra-Orthodox Jews who live in the neighbourhood have been trying to impose their way of life.

    12/10/2006 VATICAN
    Not just tolerance but real respect between Jews, Christians and Muslims, says Pope
    In receiving a delegation from the Anti-Defamation League, Benedict XVI said that humanitarian and social engagement provides believers from the three monotheistic religions many fields in which they "can and must" cooperate. The Church condemns anti-Semitism.

    13/10/2013 VATICAN
    Pope renews act consecration to Our Lady of Fatima
    The three "realities" seen "by looking to Mary ." "God surprises us, God asks us to be faithful, God is our strength." "Do I really let God into my life ? How do I respond to him ?" , “Am I a Christian by fits and starts, or am I a Christian full-time," in front of a "culture of provisional, of the relative" and, finally , do I know how to give " thanks , praise for what the Lord does" because" everything is His gift , He is our strength . "

    05/06/2011 VATICAN-CROATIA
    Church calls on families to be missionaries in secularised society, says Pope
    " Dear families, be courageous! Do not give in to that secularized mentality which proposes living together as a preparation, or even a substitute for marriage! Show by the witness of your lives that it is possible, like Christ, to love without reserve, and do not be afraid to make a commitment to another person!! Dear families, rejoice in fatherhood and motherhood! Openness to life is a sign of openness to the future, confidence in the future, just as respect for the natural moral law frees people, rather than demeaning them!. "

    07/01/2014 MYANMAR
    Yangon: dozens of journalists protest over prison sentence for colleague
    Ma Khine, a reporter for the Daily Eleven, will have to serve three months for "defamation". The first journalist sent to prison under the presidency of reformist Thein Sein . The woman was investigating a story of corruption. Burma press secretary denounces a “dangerous precedent”.



    Editor's choices
    USA - MIDDLE EAST
    Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.


    CHINA
    Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)



    The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.

     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.