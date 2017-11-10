|
VATICAN
Pope says euthanasia is always wrong, but so is overzealous treatment
Francis sends a message to a meeting on end-of-life in which he says the sick must be accompanied with love in the last phase of their life, given information and allowed to decide. This requires “careful discernment of the moral object, the attending circumstances, and the intentions of those involved”. From this perspective, palliative care plays a major role.
