» 05/07/2017, 13.42
VATICAN
Pope tells ten new priests that they were elected by the Lord, not for a career, but for service
On the World day of prayer for vocations, Pope Francis ordained ten young men from diocesan seminaries in Rome, aged 26 to 38, including one from Asia (Azerbaijan). The ritual homily was dotted with sometime scathing impromptu comments. "Do not give homilies that are too intellectual or elaborate; speak in a simply manner,” he said. “A dual life is a bad disease in the Church." Instead, “Be joyful, in the joy of Christ's service, even in the midst of suffering, misunderstanding, and one’s own sins." And “Do not be masters, state clergy, but shepherds of the people of God."
