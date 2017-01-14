

VATICAN - USA Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor



Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan. Vatican City (AsiaNews) - "May America’s stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door." This is was Pope Francis’ wish for US President Donald Trump on the occasion of his inauguration at the White House. In a message signed by the Pope, released by the Vatican press office a few minutes after Trump had sworn the oath of office, the Pope extends to the 45th president of the United States of America "my cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office. At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding far- sighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation’s commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide. Under your leadership, may America’s stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door. With these sentiments, I ask the Lord to grant you and your family, and all the beloved American people, his blessings of peace, concord and every material and spiritual prosperity ". The era of the presidency of Donald Trump began yesterday at 12 (local time) in Washington, when the billionaire-turned-politician swore on the Bible of Abraham Lincoln and of that of his grandmother to defend the US Constitution. His action and that of the Vice-president Mike Pence were preceded (and followed) by prayers led by Catholic, Protestant, evangelical and Jewish representatives. Trump’s speech also mentioned "protection of God" and ended with the traditional "God bless America". In his speech, which lasted 16 minutes, Trump repeated his campaign slogans, such as "to make America great again." But above all he has revealed himself as the champion of the common American, and was greeted with jubilant applause when he said that "today we are not transferring power from one administration to another," but "we are transferring power from Washington and we're giving it back to you, the people. " In a strong criticism of the political world, he stated that "politicians have prospered, but the loans were cut and factories were closed"; "The establishment has protected itself, but not the citizens of our country." He reiterated several times that "from today", "now", "all this will change." "So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, and from ocean to ocean, hear these words: You will never be ignored again!." Beyond a reference to the eradication of "Islamic fundamentalism" wherever that may be, together with the international community, there are no precise indications in Trump speech on foreign policy. But he promised that in all relations with other countries, he will tend to put the interests of Americans "first" ( "America first"). "From this moment on - he said - America comes first. We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American ". And again: "Any decision on trade, taxes, immigration, foreign affairs will be taken to benefit American workers and American families." Although his speech can be dismissed as "populist", Trump highlights some negative aspects of globalization, which has led to the loss of jobs in the US and the closure of many manufacturing factories. The tracks that he wants to beat - deducible from his election campaign - are those of a strengthening of infrastructure in the US, a revision (or even abandonment) of the treaties on trade with other countries, a reduction in military expenditure pushing the allied NATO countries , Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia to support security costs more. He also pledged to tax Chinese products (and Mexican) to safeguard the production made in the USA. Maybe that's why the Xinhua attempted to downplay possible clashes between China and the United States, stating instead that Beijing and Washington now enjoy "more space than before for co-operation" and that Trump "certainly knows investment of Chinese business bring benefits to the economy US that may help create more jobs for the nation ". In recent days, a Beijing Propaganda Bureau directive prohibited to all journalists to express "unauthorized criticism of his words or actions." Among the first messages sent to Trump, it should be noted, was one tweeted by Tsai Ying-wen, president of Taiwan, who congratulating him said that "Democracy is what holds Taiwan and the US together. Look forward to advancing our friendship & partnership. "







