16 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/16/2017, 12.41

    VATICAN

    Pope to the Sacred Heart Missionaries: 'Good Wine' and mission among Young People



    In an audience with the group of participants in the general chapter, Pope Francis calls on them to find "possible new ways" to live the charism of the congregation founded in 1854. To learn from Jesus to "love with a human heart." The educational emergency to "accompany young generations". Valorise the laity and not give in to the evil of clericalism.

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - The commitment to educating young people in faith and witnessing the merciful love of Jesus to all in the “changed situation of our world with respect to the past” demand and give rise to new ways of offering the “good wine” of the Gospel ". Pope Francis exhorted the missionaries of the Sacred Heart, receiving participants in their general chapter in audience this morning.

    The Missionaries of the Sacred Heart were founded in 1854 by French priest Jean Jules Chevalier and today count today more than 1000 members, mostly priests, with several hundred consecrated lay people.

    They are common in many countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, America and Oceania.

    The pontiff appreciated the theme of the chapter: "You have kept the good wine so far" (Jn 2:10), underlining "precious heritage of projects and apostolic works" offered by the charism in the past, and "its rich potentials to benefit of the Church and the world " today.

    The Pope continued, "by listening to what the Spirit says to the Church today, and by your openness to the questions and concerns of our fellow men and women, you will be able to discover in your authentic charism the wellspring of renewed strength, courageous decisions and creative expressions of the mission you have received. The changed situation of our world with respect to the past, and the new challenges it presents to the Church’s mission of evangelization, demand and give rise to new ways of offering the “good wine” of the Gospel to many people as a source of joy and hope. " .

    He then pushed to two charismatic updates. " The original inspiration of your founder was that of spreading devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Today you strive to foster this devotion and to make it bear fruit through a variety of works and activities that witness to the tender and merciful love of Jesus for all, especially those in greatest need.” He then urged them to “Keep your gaze fixed on Jesus Christ and learn from him how to love with a truly human heart, …to go forth to all those places where people are in need of acceptance and assistance. This is the first Gospel that the Church entrusts to you by sending you out as missionaries to the world: to show by your lives and by your works the passionate and tender love of God for the little ones, the underprivileged, the vulnerable and those whom our world has discarded."

    Another element in need of updating is "the Christian formation of youth". " How urgent it is today to educate and assist new generations to appropriate authentic human values and to cultivate an evangelical vision of life and history! Many people consider this a true “educational emergency”; surely, it is one of the frontiers of the Church’s mission of evangelization, towards which the entire Christian community is invited to set out. In continuity with the achievements and undertakings of those who have gone before you, I encourage you to undertake new initiatives also in this specific area of your apostolate. "

    Francis also urged them to give greater value to the presence of lay people in the institute. " I ask you not to yield to the temptation of clericalism that, as I have often remarked, alienates people, especially the young, from the Church. May your common life be marked by true fraternity, which welcomes diversity and values the gifts of all. Do not hesitate to continue and expand your communion with the laypersons who participate in your apostolate. Let them share in your ideals and projects, and in the rich spirituality arising from your Institute’s charism. With them, and with the Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, you will form an ever greater and stronger “charismatic family”, one that will better demonstrate the vitality and relevance of your founder’s charism. "
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Vatican
    Pope Francis
    missionaries of the sacred heart
    new challenges of mission
    evangelization
    youth
    clericalism
    laity
    love for Jesus











    See also

    23/06/2017 14:25:00 VATICAN
    Pope: Jesus "made himself small" and to hear the voice of God we must make ourselves small

    We did not "choose Him," rather it was God who became "our prisoner". Moses says that the Lord has chosen the people of Israel because they were "the smallest of all peoples."


     



    09/06/2013 VATICAN
    Pope: The Sacred Heart of Jesus, the mercy of God gives life to man, it raises us from the dead
    At the Angelus Pope Francis recalls the popular devotion, but with a biblical basis, to the Sacred Heart, typical of June. The Sacred Heart "is not an imaginary symbol, it is a real symbol, which represents the center, the source from which the salvation for all humanity flowed." A greeting to the pilgrims from Mumbai (India). Yesterday, the pontiff telephoned 100 thousand pilgrims from Macerata at Loreto. "All of life is a pilgrimage.What is important is our encounter with Jesus in our life’s journey, our encounter with Him."

    07/06/2015 VATICAN
    For the pope, the Eucharist is a source of love for the life of the Church, a school of charity and solidarity
    During the Angelus, Pope Francis explained the sense of the feast of Corpus Christi, which makes "Jesus present” and invites us to take part in his "message of solidarity". For the pontiff, “Christ, who nourishes us in the form of consecrated bread and wine, is the same one who comes to meet us in the daily events,” i.e. the poor man, the sufferer, the brother, and the child. The lack of daily bread "is a growing problem." He mentions the upcoming World Day Against Child Labour and the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart.

    07/06/2013 VATICAN
    Pope: Letting ourselves be loved by God "is more difficult" than loving Him, but is only way to reciprocate His "tenderness"
    At Mass this morning, Francis reflects on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. We could never have imagined that the Lord would become one of us and walk with us, be present with us, present in His Church, present in the Eucharist, present in His Word, present in the poor, He is present, walking with us. And this is closeness: the shepherd close to his flock, close to his sheep, whom He knows, one by one. "

    01/06/2008 VATICAN
    Pope: June the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, to encounter the infinite in the finite
    Benedict XVI asks all Christians to rediscover this "centre" of faith, love, and hope, of life and of the world. A prayer for the populations of China and Myanmar, marked by natural catastrophes, and for those who suffer.



    Editor's choices
    CHINA-VATICAN
    New regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital

    Bernardo Cervellera

    He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.