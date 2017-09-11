|
VATICAN
Pope to the Sacred Heart Missionaries: 'Good Wine' and mission among Young People
In an audience with the group of participants in the general chapter, Pope Francis calls on them to find "possible new ways" to live the charism of the congregation founded in 1854. To learn from Jesus to "love with a human heart." The educational emergency to "accompany young generations". Valorise the laity and not give in to the evil of clericalism.
