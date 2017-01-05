11 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/11/2017, 10.44

    PHILIPPINES

    President Duterte announces "National Bible Month"



    The Bishops: " We thank the President for having given due recognition to the religiosity of the people and the importance of the Holy Scriptures to improve this nation."


     

    Manila (AsiaNews) - The Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte said that in January will be the "National Bible Month ". In a statement, signed on January 5, he states that "the State recognizes the religious nature of the Filipino people and the exhilarating influence of religion in human society. It is right and proper that the national attention is focused on the importance of reading and studying the Bible, to shape the spiritual, moral and social fiber of citizenship ". The signing of the document - according Duterte - is the constitutional obligation of promoting ethical and spiritual values ​​of the citizens and help them improve their morality.

    Although in the past Duterte has recommended people not rely on religions, especially the Catholic Church, the Church has willingly accepted the president's statement.

    Msgr. Ruperto Santos of Balanga has regarded the gesture as "commendable and inspiring" while Msgr. Robert Mallari Di San Jose said: "We thank the President for having given due recognition to the religiosity of the people and the importance of the Holy Scriptures to improve the nation." Msgr. Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos has called the declaration a ' "golden opportunity" for the parishes to "work together" with government units during the observance of 2017 as the year of the parish.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Philippines Duterte Gerardo
    Alminaza Ruperto
    Santos Robert
    Mallari National
    Month
    of
    the
    Bible Pope
    francis











    See also

    24/06/2016 13:39:00 PHILIPPINES
    Trafficking in human beings "is the cruelest of crimes. But it should not be punished with execution"

    The president of the Filipino bishops' Commission for Migrants and Itinerant People, Msgr. Ruperto Santos, responds to the new government that wants to include human trafficking in the list of crimes punishable with death. Trafficking "is a barbaric act that violates the very nature of man. But it is fought with serious investigation and severe punishment, up to life imprisonment. No man can kill another man in the name of the law".



    12/05/2016 13:43:00 PHILIPPINES - VATICAN
    Manila: new president Duterte “wants to visit the Vatican” to apologise

    Duterte’s spokesman said that the trip to the Vatican has not yet been planned but it is a priority. The mayor of Davao wants to be forgiven for offending the pontiff at a rally.



    12/01/2006 PHILIPPINES
    National Bible Week to renew the nation
    The event, which is jointly organised by Catholics and Protestants, is celebrated every year "to stress the importance of the Word of God in national renewal and people's lives.

    26/08/2016 11:53:00 PHILIPPINES – ITALY
    Catholics in Balanga: sorrow over Italy quake, praying for the victims

    “We share in the pain of those who have been injured, hurt, and left orphans and homeless. We grieve with Italy,” said Bishop Ruperto Santos of the CBCP’s Commission on Migrants and Itinerant Peoples. Amatrice and Accumoli, “with God’s mercy, will rise again”.

     



    31/08/2009 PHILIPPINES
    Year for Priests in Manila: confessions and fund raising for seminaries
    Across the Philippines a number of initiatives are being undertaken for the ‘Year for Priests’. Through days of prayer, fasting and fund raising, priests and lay people are bearing witness to society of their meeting with Christ, inviting young people to offer their lives in the service of God and the Church.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.