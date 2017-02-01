Colombo (AsiaNews) - Thousands of people attended the 69th edition of Sri Lanka’s Independence Day.

In his address to the nation, President Maithripala Sirisena stressed the need to work for reconciliation.

He warned against "elements that work against reconciliation”, adding that "who do this also work against the country". However, he did not specify to whom he was referring.

The celebrations for independence from British colonial rule, which ended in 1948, were held on 4 February. The streets of Colombo were filled with the colours of the uniforms of 8,000 members of the armed forces who marched in a parade.

“In the past,” Sirisena said, "the great heroes of the fatherland dedicated and even sacrificed their lives for freedom. But the freedom of which we speak today is freedom of the media, of thought, of expression and of the possibility of peaceful assembly."

The president called on his fellow citizens to "fulfill their responsibilities and obligations to build an economically prosperous nation, improve skills, and maintain the support of the international community."

Sirisena pointed out that "in the 21st century, Sri Lanka needs to develop knowledge, based on education, economic innovation and the development of digital skills and techniques." To this end, he added, "young people can play a central role."

According to the head of state, "every sector of society must work with determination and commitment to achieve full economic freedom and the objective of sustainable development, winning the fight against poverty."

For this reason, he lashed out at corrupt politicians and officials. "To you I say: be free from fraud, corruption, waste and theft. Politicians have to work in an honest way, and meet in a timely fashion the needs that economic prosperity entails."