» 01/12/2017, 13.35
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Priest falsely accused of raping a child is acquitted in Chhattisgarh
Fr Joseph Dhanaswami was arrested in September 2015 along with a nun and a school employee. He heads the Jyoti Mission High School in the diocese of Ambikapur, which the alleged victim attended. According to a Christian leader, since nationalists came to power in 2003, "we have had an increased in attacks against Christians”.
|
Books
