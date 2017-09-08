|
PAKISTAN
Shafique Khokhar
Punjab, Christian student killed, victim of religious racism
Sheron Masih was 17 years old and had just begun attending public school. Classmates beat him to death with sticks because he tried to drink water. His murder, "just the tip of the iceberg; below, a great mountain of hatred and discrimination against minorities. "
See also
13/09/2017 15:30:00 PAKISTAN
School uniform became son’s shroud, says father of murdered Christian student
Sharoon Masih was murdered by his classmates on the third day of school. For the National Commission for Justice and Peace, the boy’s murder is the fault of school authorities. His death was not the result of “a fight among teenagers, but in fact it was caused by intolerance, discrimination and inhuman attitude”.
30/08/2016 17:47:00 PAKISTAN
Lahore: Christian family forced to flee because of religious hatred
AsiaNews heard the history of Victoria’s family, forced to abandon their hometowns because they are Christian. They moved to Lahore, but here too, Christians endure attitudes of intolerance and hatred against minorities, a far cry from what is said in political proclamations.
23/08/2017 16:25:00 PAKISTAN
Christian teenager arrested on false blasphemy charges in Punjab
Asif Masih, 16, is in jail and his life is in danger. He came close to being lynched, and was saved only by police. An imam has accused him of burning the Qurʾān. The boy is “slightly mentally retarded," a Christian activist said. “He deserves the benefit of doubt.”
18/06/2013 PAKISTAN
Punjab: young Christian dies under torture in police custody with 22 broken bones
Irfan Masih was arrested on 8 June suspected of a murder he did not commit. For days, he was subjected to abuse in order to extort a confession. He died on Sunday from the serious injuries he suffered. "So what if he died? So many die anyway every day," a police officer said. Human rights activists call for justice, whilst the victim's family is in hiding for fear of reprisals.
09/12/2006 PAKISTAN
Two Christians freed after months of torture by Muslim
Muhammad Ikram kidnapped the woman who used to clean his house together with her 13-year-old daughter. He tortured them for months in a bid to force them to convert to Islam. They were released thanks to the intervention of the Lahore court and the All Pakistan Minorities Alliance.
|
