» 09/15/2017, 10.13
INDIA
Punjab, Dalit tied to a tree and beaten for 'theft'. Then he disappears
The man is called Tikka Masih and is 30 years old. Since September 9, the family no longer has had no more news. Sunita's wife attempted to file a complaint, but the police would not listen to witness accounts. The about 200 million Dalit Indians are still victims of abuse and discrimination.
