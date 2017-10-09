|
PAKISTAN
Punjab, three Ahmadi men sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
The culprits are Mubasher Ahmad, Ghulam Ahmed and Ehsan Ahmed. “The court’s verdict was unfair,” says a spokesperson for the Ahmadi community. Last week, former Prime Minister Sharif’s son-in-law called for the social boycott of the “heretic” minority.
See also
16/09/2017 10:37:00 PAKISTAN
Lahore, Christian condemned to death for 'blasphemy on Whatsapp'
The sentence was issued on 14 September. Nadeem James was detained in July 2016. A friend accused him of sending a poem that offends Islam. The lawyer will appeal to the High Court. He has received death threats and remains in prison.
12/10/2017 14:34:00 PAKISTAN
Social activists demand apology after lawmaker suggests Ahmadi ban
Safdar is a retired Captain and son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He spoke against Ahmadi believers, who already are discriminated in Pakistan. A Muslim faithful: “An online petition will be launched.”
07/10/2011 PAKISTAN
Pakistani Muslims on strike against the death sentence for the murder of Salman Taseer
Mumtaz Qadri, the bodyguard who killed the Punjab governor, called "a hero of Islam" by Muslim parties and movements who are marching today after prayers in mosques. The bishop of Islamabad, "Qadri has betrayed a trust, killing the person whom he had sworn to protect."
13/06/2017 13:34:00 PAKISTAN
Lahore, first death sentence for 'blasphemy on Facebook'
The guilty man is 30 years old Taimoor Raza, who had become embroiled in a debate on Islam. The man belongs to the Shiite community. Condemnation confirms attempt to gag dissent.
23/07/2013 PAKISTAN
Punjab: Catholic couple accused of blasphemy
Shafqat and Shagufta Masih live in Gojra, a town in Punjab where eight Christians were burnt alive in 2009. Instead of investigating the affair, police forced the two to accept the charges. A local priest warns that "false allegations like this lead to years in prison for the innocent. Concrete steps must be taken once and for all to stop the misuse of the blasphemy law."
|
|
