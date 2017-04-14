|
PAKISTAN
Punjab, three sisters kill a Shiite accused of blasphemy, fomented by an Imam
Fazal Abbas was 45 years old. In 2004 he attended a demonstration and had been denounced for offending the prophet. He had fled abroad and had recently returned to Pakistan to face trial. Between 1987 and 2015, at least 62 people were assassinated for alleged blasphemy.
