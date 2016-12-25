Toba Tek Singh (AsiaNews) – The death toll of people, mostly Christians, who have died after drinking toxic alcohol at Christmas in a city of the Pakistani Punjab has risen to 49. Fr. Bonnie Mendes, a prominent activist, visited the injured (about 100) still hospitalized in serious condition in the hospital in Toba Tek Singh, where the incident occurred.

He relayed the latest news to AsiaNews according to which the alcohol poisoned by methanol came from the police station of the Christian town of Mubarakabad. "This fact - he says - poses many questions: why did the police have alcohol? And who brought it to the Christian village? ".

The priest noted that Msgr. Joseph Arshad, visiting some of the injured in the hospital in his diocese of Faisalabad, demanded immediate clarification and that an investigation be launched.

Most of the victims are Christians, but there are also some Muslims among them. Pakistan recently prohibited alcohol consumption. The only ones exempt from the prohibition are minorities and tourists, who can purchase liquor, wine and beer but only in authorized shops and with a permit.

Given the extreme poverty of the population and close controls, often drinks are produced at home in the traditional way and may contain harmful substances such as methanol.

Fr. Mendes reports that he brought comfort to the relatives of the victims. Many of them, about thirty, have already been buried and the coffins were provided by the Pakistani government. Several family members, shocked by the disaster, are still on the streets and praying for the departed souls.

"May the Child Jesus – he says in conclusion - bless us all and get us through this tragedy."