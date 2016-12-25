|
|
» 12/31/2016, 10.16
PAKISTAN
Shafique Khokhar
Punjab, victims intoxicated by illegal alcohol at Christmas now 49
The toxic liquid came from a local police station. Many are still hospitalized in serious condition. About 30 people have been buried. Family members of the deceased praying in the streets.
See also
29/12/2016 17:10:00 PAKISTAN
Justice and Peace Commission prays for the 43 victims of the Christmas tainted liquor incident
Most of the victims were Christians, who died consuming homemade liquor. Muslims are not allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in Pakistan. Only members of minorities and tourists are exempt from the ban. Tight controls and poverty lead to “homemade” solutions that often include methanol.
05/05/2008 PAKISTAN
Church launches workshop in Lahore to train for peace
The National Commission for Justice and Peace inaugurates a peace education programme that brings together Christians and Muslims to give dialogue a chance after years of violence clashes.
17/11/2016 18:36:00 PAKISTAN
Peshawar, Islamic parties preventing school curricula revision
School textbooks are full of biases and discriminatory views about the country’s minorities. However, in Sindh and Punjab, chapters on the role of women and a well-known philanthropist have been included. A research by the National Commission for Justice and Peace reveals the situation.
15/11/2007 PAKISTAN
Countdown for democracy in Islamabad
After five years pro-Musharraf National Assembly is dissolved at the stroke of midnight tonight. Elections are scheduled for January 9 but arrests and human rights violations continue throughout the country. Justice and Peace Commission calls for a return to constitutional rule and an independent judiciary.
23/01/2008 PAKISTAN
New communications law, new tool for censorship
A month from the elections Pakistan’s caretaker government issues an ordinance that imposes the death penalty or life in prison for cyber crimes. But the text of the law is so vague that sending a simple e-mail might be construed as a crime.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
28/12/2016 BANGLADESH
28/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
26/12/2016 VATICAN
26/12/2016 RUSSIA " ITALY
Father Roman Scalfi, the starets of the West, has died
Stefano Caprio
25/12/2016 VATICAN
28/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
25/12/2016 VATICAN
29/12/2016 INDONESIA
27/12/2016 YEMEN - INDIA
28/12/2016 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®