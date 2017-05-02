|
RUSSIA-FRANCE
Putin invites to Macron "join forces" against terrorism and extremism
Russian President wishes the newly elected president "good health, prosperity and success" and asks to work together on "bilateral, regional and global issues". The opposing views of Moscow and Paris on Ukraine and Syria. During the election campaign, the Russians supported the Le Pen.
See also
08/05/2017 09:09:00 ASIA-FRANCE
Asia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory
Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.
06/05/2017 14:00:00 RUSSIA – FRANCE
'The Russians are coming’ in the French Elections. Russia Today and Sputnik plan to sue Emmanuel Macron
Thousands of documents from the Macron campaign are released, as was the case in the United States with Hillary Clinton. Accusations of a gay affair come from "sites, some of which were linked to Russian interests." Kremlin the denies the charges. The French Church (and Pope Francis) offer criteria to evaluate the candidates but refrain from giving instructions as to how to vote.
12/10/2016 11:12:00 RUSSIA-FRANCE-SYRIA
The Kremlin "postpones" Putin's visit to Paris
Moscow could not accept the Elysee conditions, which had downgraded the visit of the Russian president with the worsening situation in Aleppo. The opening of the Orthodox cultural and spiritual center in Paris also postponed. Its inauguration "will depend on political decisions". Analysts: Putin risks losing his closest ally in Europe. A "new Cold War."
08/05/2007 France
Sarkozy victory elicits mixed reactions in Turkey, China and Lebanon
In Turkey PM Erdoğan is worried about the president-elect’s opposition to Ankara’s request for EU membership. In China President Hu heaves a sign of relief. In Lebanon reactions are mixed: Hezbollah and Lahoud hope for a change of course whilst Saad Hariri hopes France stays the course.
07/07/2012 SYRIA
Ban Ki-moon searches for a political solution to Syrian crisis
The Secretary general proposes to replace the UN military observers with a "civilian" mission. For Clinton China and Russia "must pay a price" for their support for Assad, who suffered a severe blow with the abandonment of a loyal general from Republican Guard.
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINAMay 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium
Bernardo Cervellera
The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.
ASIA-FRANCEAsia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory
Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.
