09 May 2017
    • » 05/09/2017, 09.34

    RUSSIA-FRANCE

    Putin invites to Macron "join forces" against terrorism and extremism



    Russian President wishes the newly elected president "good health, prosperity and success" and asks to work together on "bilateral, regional and global issues". The opposing views of Moscow and Paris on Ukraine and Syria. During the election campaign, the Russians supported the Le Pen.

    Moscow (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron to help heal the deep divisions between the two countries and join forces in front of the "growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism."

    In a congratulatory telegram sent by the Kremlin, he praises the choice of French citizens of Macron, "in a difficult time for Europe and for the entire international community" and at a time when "local conflicts destabilize entire regions" .

    That is why Putin confirms "being prepared for a common and constructive work on bilateral, regional and global issues" and expresses "certainty that this would be in the fundamental interests of the Russian and the French people." The Kremlin also wishes Macron "good health, prosperity and success in his position as head of state".

    During the French election campaign, the Kremlin had shown strong appreciation for Macron’s competitor, Marine Le Pen, welcoming him to Moscow. A hacker attack on Macron's e-mail was attributed to the Russians.

    Relations between Moscow and Paris are very tense since France pushed the West to punish Russia with sanctions over the Ukrainian crisis.

    France and Russia are also on opposite sides regarding the Syrian conflict: Moscow fights Islamic terrorism, defending leader Bashar Assad; Paris insists that he must leave power.
