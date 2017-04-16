22 April 2017
    • » 04/22/2017, 17.36

    NORTH KOREA – CHINA

    Pyongyang against everybody, threatening “catastrophic consequences” against China



    Without naming it, a commentary published today slams China accusing it of " dancing to the tune of someone” else. As China scales back coal imports from North Korea, fears grow. Pyongyang responds to US threats by warning that it is not afraid of war.

    Seoul (AsiaNews/Agencies) – As North Korea conducts more missile tests, the war of words escalates, not only with the United States but also with China.

    Pyongyang issued a warning against Beijing of “catastrophic consequences” for bilateral relations in a commentary published by its official news agency, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    The latter didn't directly mention China directly, but referred to "a country around the DPRK" (Democratic People's Republic of Korea), noting that China did not say “a single word about the U.S. act of pushing the situation on the Korean peninsula to the brink of a war”.

    Conversely, that “country is talking rubbish that the DPRK has to reconsider the importance of relations with it and that it can help preserve security of the DPRK and offer necessary support and aid for its economic prosperity, claiming the latter will not be able to survive the strict 'economic sanctions' by someone."

    The commentary goes onto to say, "If the country keeps applying economic sanctions on the DPRK while dancing to the tune of someone after misjudging the will of the DPRK, it may be applauded by the enemies of the DPRK, but it should get itself ready to face the catastrophic consequences in the relations with the DPRK".

    For North Korea watchers, the commentary appears to be Pyongyang's response to Chinese experts and media who recently called for more sanctions against the North, including the suspension of oil exports, in case of its sixth nuclear test.

    In February, China cut its coal imports from North Korea by 50 per cent in accordance with United Nations sanctions. Coal represents a third of North Korea’s exports.

    The North's foreign ministry said in a statement today that it was closely monitoring moves by the United States and that it was fully prepared to counter any "provocations". It vowed that North Korea "neither fears a war nor wants to avoid it".

    In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Vice President Mike Pence have threatened to use every option, including military force, to stop North Korea’s nuclear programme.
