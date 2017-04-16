|
04/22/2017, 17.36
NORTH KOREA – CHINA
Pyongyang against everybody, threatening “catastrophic consequences” against China
Without naming it, a commentary published today slams China accusing it of " dancing to the tune of someone” else. As China scales back coal imports from North Korea, fears grow. Pyongyang responds to US threats by warning that it is not afraid of war.
