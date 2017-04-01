25 April 2017
    04/25/2017

    KOREA – UNITED STATES – CHINA

    Pyongyang celebrates military by threatening Washington



    North Korea carried outs its largest military exercise near the eastern city of Wonsan. North Korean says, "we will stage the most brutal punishment of a pre-emptive attack”. South Korea and the United States are monitoring a possible nuclear test or missile launch. A US Navy strike group is sailing to the Korean Peninsula this weekend.

    Seoul (AsiaNews/Agencies) – North Korea is displaying again its bellicose rhetoric against the United States on the occasion of the celebrations for the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA).

    In a tense climate over its nuclear and missile programmes, Pyongyang showed its readiness to counteract any US preventive attack by saying that Washington will have to choose between political and military surrender.

    "If the US and warmongers run amok with a reckless pre-emptive strike, we will stage the most brutal punishment of a pre-emptive attack in the sky and land as well as at sea and from underwater without any warning or prior notice," said Rodong Sinmun, a spokesman for the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

    Meanwhile, South Korea and the United States are continuing to monitor North Korea to see if it will mark the anniversary with a sixth nuclear test or the launch of a ballistic missile.

    South Korea’s Unification Ministry said that North Korea does not seem to have any major events planned for the anniversary despite its war rhetoric.

    According to military sources in Seoul, rather than a high-profile provocation, Pyongyang carried out its biggest military exercise near the eastern city of Wonsan.

    As tensions continue to run high, USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group is expected to reach the waters of the Korean peninsula this weekend.

    According to South Korean sources, the US ships should take part in joint military drill with the South Korean Navy off the eastern coast of the country.

    North Korean media warned that its military is ready to sink the carrier with a single if necessary.

    China has repeatedly called for calm, with President Xi Jinping speaking yesterday on the phone with Donald Trump. “(China) hopes that the relevant parties can maintain restraint and avoid actions that would increase tensions in the Korean peninsula,” Xi said, according to the foreign ministry.
